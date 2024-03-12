CRANBURY, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc, a leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce recent accolades for DocVu.AI, the flagship Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution. DocVu.AI is the proud winner of the HW 2024 Tech 100 Mortgage Award and is being recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in the ISG Provider Lens™ Study.

DocVu.AI Clinches HW 2024 Tech 100 Mortgage Award and Achieves 'Product Challenger' Position in ISG Provider Lens™ Study

Celebrating its 12th year, the Tech100 program by HousingWire serves as a distinguished platform, acknowledging the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy. DocVu.AI's cutting-edge IDP platform stood out for its ability to revolutionize document management processes, providing unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in mortgage processing workflows.

Additionally, DocVu.AI was acknowledged in the 'Product Challenger' quadrant for Intelligent Document Processing in the ISG Provider Lens™ study on Intelligent Automation – Platforms and Products 2023. ISG Provider Lens™ study is a prestigious recognition highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the IDP space. The study commended DocVu.AI for its advanced technical capabilities and its ability to challenge traditional approaches to document processing.

Adeel Ahmad, Head of BFSI Products at Visionet, said, "DocVu.AI's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the innovative spirit that drives us forward. We are honored to be recognized by industry experts and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with IDP technology."

Anand Sampath, Global Head of Business Process Services (BPS) at Visionet, added, "We are thrilled to receive these prestigious accolades, which underscore DocVu.AI's position as a leader in the IDP market. These recognitions validate our relentless commitment to innovation and our dedication to empowering organizations with cutting-edge technology solutions."

DocVu.AI's IDP platform offers a wide range of advanced technical capabilities, including:

Provides advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for accurate data extraction from scanned documents.

Utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) for intelligent document understanding and semantic analysis.

Employs Machine Learning (ML) algorithms for document classification, data extraction, and anomaly detection.

Enables seamless integration with third-party platforms and E-Recording systems for enhanced workflow automation.

Ensures a secure cloud-based infrastructure with encryption and access controls to ensure data privacy and compliance.

For organizations in the mortgage industry and beyond, DocVu.AI offers a transformative solution to streamline document processing workflows, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth.

For more information about DocVu.AI and its award-winning IDP platform, visit www.DocVu.AI .

About DocVu.AI:

DocVu.AI is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, empowering organizations to streamline document management processes with advanced AI and machine learning technologies. By automating document processing workflows, DocVu.AI helps organizations improve efficiency, accuracy, and compliance, driving business success in today's digital age. DocVu.AI is a product of Visionet Systems Inc.

About Visionet:

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In 27+ years, we've helped over 350 clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. With more than 8,000 people worldwide, across our locations, Visionet provides transformational consulting, technology, and outsourcing services and solutions for a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Visionet Systems Inc.