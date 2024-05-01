CRANBURY, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc, a global leader in technology services, is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with Actuarial Resources Corporation (ARC), a renowned actuarial software and consulting firm. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Visionet's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions for the insurance industry.

With over 35 years of success, ARC specializes in providing software solutions for life, annuity, and health insurance, including ARCVAL—a versatile financial reporting and analysis application.

Visionet Announces Strategic Alliance with Actuarial Resources Corporation (ARC) Post this

Visionet and ARC brings together a unique combination of core actuarial services and transformative technology expertise and underscores Visionet's ongoing commitment to driving innovation and collaboration in the insurance sector.

About Visionet: Visionet Systems Inc is an engineering-led company dedicated to innovation. With over 27 years of experience, Visionet has helped over 350 clients across various industries innovate faster and build better products and services. For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

About Actuarial Resources Corporation (ARC): Actuarial Resources Corporation (ARC) specializes in actuarial software and consulting services. Founded in 1987, ARC is trusted by insurers globally for its expertise in life, annuity, and health insurance valuation. For more information, visit https://www.arcval.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionet Systems Inc.