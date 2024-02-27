Visionet Systems Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems Inc, a premier provider of cutting-edge technology solutions and services, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in CRN®'s Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for 2024. Distinguished in the Elite 150 category, this recognition underscores Visionet's unwavering dedication to pioneering innovation and delivering exceptional managed services across diverse domains.

CRN's MSP 500 list identifies top-tier service providers in North America who are leading the charge in transforming IT landscapes through cutting-edge managed services. These providers empower organizations to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and maximize returns on their technology investments.

Visionet's inclusion in the MSP 500 list highlights its dedication to delivering unparalleled managed services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. With a comprehensive suite of solutions ranging from cloud services to IT consulting and advisory, Visionet's team of experts ensures clients achieve optimal IT performance and security throughout their modernization journey.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services," said Kunya Baramy, Head of Digital Solutions Group, Visionet. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional managed services is at the core of our mission, and this recognition underscores the dedication and expertise of our team. We remain steadfast in our goal to empower organizations with innovative strategies that drive efficiency, security, and growth."

Visionet's managed services encompass a wide range of offerings, including cloud services, IT consulting, cybersecurity, data management, and more. By leveraging Visionet's expertise and cutting-edge technologies, organizations can optimize their IT operations, mitigate risks, and achieve sustainable growth in today's dynamic business landscape.

About Visionet:

Visionet is an engineering-led company driven by innovation. In 27+ years, we've helped over 350 clients across various industries to innovate faster, remain relevant, and build better products and services. With more than 8,000 people worldwide, across our locations, Visionet provides transformational consulting, technology, and outsourcing services and solutions for a broad range of industries. For more information, visit www.visionet.com.

