DOD Awards ICF New $1.4 Billion Applications and Data Services Modernization BPA

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Defense Human Resources Agency (DHRA) recently awarded a new multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to design, develop, migrate and deploy cloud-based solutions to modernize the agency's Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC). The BPA has a ceiling value of $1.4 billion across all 10 awardees over a five-year period, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

Under the BPA, ICF is eligible to compete across 25 task areas including data analysis and design, enterprise and software solution architecture, cloud engineering, systems integration, operations and maintenance, and more.

ICF will apply Agile best practices to develop scalable, flexible, secure cloud solutions to modernize DMDC's IT enterprise and incorporate automated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning (ML). This includes taking a phased approach to design, development, integration and deployment, and ensuring that critical functionality remains intact during migration of interconnected systems to modernized applications. ICF will also provide full-service cybersecurity and risk management support to minimize operational security and privacy risks.

A vital component of DOD's mission, DHRA is the leader in joint information sharing and support on the agency's human resource issues, serving uniformed service members and their families across the globe. DHRA manages 22 DOD programs, comprised of over 200 systems, applications, databases and websites that provide worldwide services.

"DMDC is one of the most critical systems that supports the daily operations of our nation's military and provides services and benefits to our retired veterans," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "We are truly honored to bring our combined expertise in cloud technology and digital modernization, automated technologies, advanced data analytics, cybersecurity and human capital to deliver a solution that helps DHRA ensure our service members and their families receive the care and support they deserve."

A leader in data modernization solutions, ICF has managed and supported over 5,000 cloud instances for over 100 enterprise cloud projects across U.S. federal agencies. With hundreds of technology certifications and accreditations, the company has extensive experience implementing a full range of cloud capabilities from cloud operations, AI/GenAI, ML, cloud native development, cloud infrastructure, application modernization and migration, data sharing and more.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company has an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity.

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

