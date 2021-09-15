Dodge and Ram Dominate Mass-Market Brands, Third Straight Year in J.D. Power APEAL Study™

Dodge is first among 32 brands industry-wide,* and for the second straight year claims the top spot among mass-market brands, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.

Dodge is the first domestic brand to capture the No. 1 ranking two years in a row among mass-market brands, while Ram reprises its second-place performance from 2020.

The latest mass-market results mark the third consecutive year Dodge and Ram have outperformed their direct competitors in the prestigious study. Their No. 1-2 ranking last year reversed their finish order in 2019.

In addition, the latest APEAL study names the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. It denotes the second straight year the Ram 1500 has crowned that list.

The news comes hard on the heels of the brands' continuing success in the most recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Ram and Dodge finished No. 1-2 overall, echoing their 2020 surge when Dodge became the first domestic brand to top the industry, and Ram tied for third.

"I said last year that we would keep the throttle wide open, and these various results demonstrate our continuing resolve to do so," said Mark Champine, Stellantis Head of Customer Experience, North America. "We remain on a mission to do better for our customers, and we know we have more work to do."

APEAL rates the emotional bond between customers and model-year 2021 vehicles. This is determined from customer feedback about vehicle attributes from seating comfort to throttle response during the first three months of ownership.

The feedback is then aggregated on an overall 1,000-point APEAL index.

In the latest study, Dodge and Ram are separated by one point with scores of 882 and 881, respectively – the same margin that divided them last year. Each brand improved by 10 points over their performances in the 2020 study – four better than the industry average, which posted a six-point gain, from 842 to 848.

Further, the Dodge Charger sedan, Dodge Durango SUV, Ram 2500/3500 heavy-duty pickup and Jeep® Gladiator pickup placed second in their respective segments.

Jeep jumped three spots into a tie for eighth in this year's IQS results, giving Stellantis three brands in the first quartile. Such performance is consistent with the mindset instilled by the company's new Customer Experience organization, formerly known simply as Quality.

The new organization has a mandate that is more intense.

"Ours is a journey that never ends," Champine says. "Because you can always do better."

*Tied with Premium Brand

J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

