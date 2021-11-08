Dodge Announces 'Never Lift' Business Plan; the Muscle-car Brand's Two-year Look Down the Road

Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis today previewed the brand's two-year business plan, which he dubbed "Never Lift." The Dodge Never Lift plan will be news-packed, calling for a minimum of one product- or automotive-enthusiast-related announcement every three months.



Included as part of today's 24-month Never Lift roll-out were four additional news announcements.



For additional details, visit http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE Stellantis