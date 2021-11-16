Dodge Brand Breaks All the Rules with Jailbreak Model for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Dodge brand is breaking all the rules, unlocking new, unrestricted, personalization options with new Jailbreak models for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebodies. The Jailbreak models unlock color-combination ordering restrictions and add new factory-custom options to deliver enthusiasts the freedom to create a Dodge performance vehicle that perfectly fits their individual style.

Jailbreak models are the next step in Dodge's two-year Never Lift campaign, which will launch a variety of new Dodge models and initiatives. To view the Dodge Never Lift 24 Months of Muscle calendar, visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

See full release here.

SOURCE Stellantis