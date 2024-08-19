Dodge Celebrates 20th Anniversary of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango, Announces New Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and Durango R/T Special-edition Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge brand is honoring two decades of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango production with the announcement of two special-edition vehicles: the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet (pictured) and Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary models.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Silver Bullet content includes Triple Nickel exterior paint, Satin Black painted hood, grey metallic SRT Hellcat badging, Lights Out finished 20-inch wheels, Ebony Red Nappa leather SRT seats and more

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary model honors two decades of the 5.7L HEMI V-8 engine in the Durango

Durango R/T 20th Anniversary arrives equipped with unique HEMI hood graphic"345" fender badging, lightweight Brass Monkey finished 20-inch wheels, "345" embroidered Alcantara performance seats, Tow N Go package and more

Interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com will enable customers to identify nearby dealers with Dodge Durango special-edition models in stock

2025 model-year Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships

Starting with the 2004 model year, the 5.7L HEMI engine was first offered as an option for the Durango, with full production of the HEMI-powered Durango commencing in 2004. The new special-edition vehicles celebrate the potent combination of the legendary engine and the Dodge brand's three-row performance SUV.

"The HEMI engine has fueled the Dodge Durango for 20 years, and the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 HEMI engine option transforms the Durango into the most powerful SUV ever," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "The Dodge Durango and the HEMI engine form a powerful pair, and with this announcement, Dodge continues to deliver HEMI power to enthusiasts and families alike."

The interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool at DodgeGarage.com will allow customers to identify a nearby dealer with a Dodge Durango special-edition model in stock. Searches can be refined by vehicle color and zip code radius, and the list of available vehicles will be refreshed weekly as dealer allocation is updated. Dealer information and a link to the dealer website is also provided to make reaching out and placing orders easier.

2025 Dodge Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet

It's a tall order to improve on the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat — the most powerful SUV ever pops fresh out of the factory ready to move from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 mph. The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet — the first special-edition model of a Durango SRT Hellcat — achieves that goal through a combination of exclusive and premium standard features.

Available in Triple Nickel exterior color and in a limited-production run, the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet is outfitted with special appointments that build on a complement of premium standard features for the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat. Unique content on the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet special-edition model includes:

Satin Black painted hoodfeatured for the first time on a Durango

Grey metallic SRT Hellcat badging

Satin Black Dodge taillamp badge

SRT black exhaust tips

Red six-piston Brembo brake system

20-by-10-inch Lights Out finished wheels

Ebony Red Nappa leather seats — featured for the first time on a Durango SRT

SRT Hellcat logo accented with sepia stitch and embroidered on seatbacks

Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents

Suede steering wheel embellished with silver and sepia accent stitching

Suede headliner

Dual silver and sepia accent stitching throughout the interior

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, which is paired with a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission that includes steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual-style shifting and has seven available Drive modes – Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco and Valet. Standard SRT Performance Pages provide information on vehicle performance, including timers, g-force, gauges, engine and dyno readouts. Configurable Drive Modes provide more vehicle control and Race Options allow the driver to activate, deactivate and adjust the rpm values for Launch Control and Shift Light features.

On top of its full menu of select content, the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet is loaded with premium standard features. The driver-oriented cockpit is refined, upscale and high-tech throughout, featuring a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier, second-row console with armrest and a sunroof — all standard. A suite of standard ADAS features includes Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Lane Departure Warning Plus and more.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet will be available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $113,325 (excluding destination charge).

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary

The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle honors a power-packed pairing: 20 years of HEMI power under the hood of the Dodge brand's three-row muscle SUV. The Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary model is equipped with an array of features including:

Black HEMI hood graphic

"345" fender badging with Brass Monkey accents

20-by-10-inch Y-spoke forged lightweight Brass Monkey wheels

SRT seats featuring distinctive Tupelo bronze-like stitching accents and "345" embroidered on seatbacks

Black exterior badging

Tow N Go package adding performance-tuned steering, adaptive damping suspension, Brembo brakes, active exhaust and 8,700 lbs. of towing capacity

Black six-piston Brembo brake system

Premium wrapped instrument panel and forged carbon-fiber interior accents

Second-row captain's chairs

SRT Track Experience featured for the first time on a Durango R/T and exclusive to the 20th Anniversary Edition

The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special-edition vehicle will be available in four exterior colors — Diamond Black, White Knuckle, Destroyer Grey and Vapor Grey — and in two trim options.

The Plus trim option augments the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary by loading up the special-edition model with a range of standard content, including a power sunroof, nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system, heated first- and second-row seats, vented first-row seats, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Trailer-tow Group, Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect and much more. The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Plus option is available at a starting MSRP of $66,970 (excluding destination charge).

The Premium option for the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary adds key standard features, including 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier, suede headliner, black roof rails, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and more. The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium option is available at a starting MSRP of $70,470 (excluding destination charge).

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

