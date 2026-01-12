Plaid With Purpose: Jeep® Wrangler 85th Anniversary Edition Brings Heritage Style to Legendary Capability

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Plaid with purpose. The 2026 Jeep® Wrangler 85th Anniversary Edition marks the third exclusive model in the Twelve 4 Twelve celebration.

Third of 12 special-edition Jeep Wrangler models debuts as part of the brand's yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve series

Delivers a modern take on Jeep Americana, inside and out, with heritage-inspired design details paired with trail-ready durability

Additional 85th Anniversary editions to be revealed throughout the year across additional Jeep brand vehicle nameplates

Limited-run edition has a package price of only $710 MSRP over a comparably equipped Wrangler

The celebration also extends to the Jeep Gladiator 85th Anniversary edition, bringing the same heritage inspired design cues to the industry's only open air pickup

The Jeep® brand continues its yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve celebration of 85 years of off-road leadership with the introduction of its third exclusive model, the Jeep Wrangler 85th Anniversary. This special edition pays tribute to the brand's legendary heritage while delivering modern capability and premium touches designed for adventure.

Following the November debut of the Wrangler Moab 392 and the December reveal of the 2026 Wrangler Whitecap, the Wrangler 85th Anniversary edition marks a milestone moment, combining distinctive design elements with premium features for an unmistakable look and feel.

"For 85 uninterrupted years, every Jeep vehicle has been built with purpose, designed first for capability, engineered for real world use and shaped by the needs of those who rely on it," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "The Wrangler 85th Anniversary special edition reflects this enduring mindset, translating into thoughtful details and authentic design cues that honor the past while continuing to deliver confidence and capability for today's adventures."

The Wrangler 85th Anniversary special edition makes its mark with a bold nod to Jeep Americana heritage, with plaid taking the spotlight, channeling generations of hardworking tradition, outdoor freedom and classic style for modern adventure. Inside, exclusive plaid seat inserts proudly feature an 85th seat tag, complemented by matching plaid accents on the instrument panel and mid bolster for a look that is both adventurous and iconic. These heritage-inspired details are paired with exclusive touches, such as an 85th shifter medallion and cupholder plaque, along with durable Berber floor and cargo mats designed to stand up to life on and off the trail.

Exterior highlights include exclusive Steel Oxide-painted 17-inch wheels, bronze tow hooks, Blue Agave 85th anniversary badges and decals, and body-color fender flares for a refined yet rugged stance.

Other notable features include:

Standard Convenience Group with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start and keyless passive entry

Standard Alpine premium audio

Standard deep tint windows, Gorilla Glass windshield, heated mirrors, automatic headlamps

Standard LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps

Standard advanced safety technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and advanced braking

Optional upgrades include a black molded-in color hardtop or a body-color hardtop, providing additional personalization options straight from the factory. Customers may also upgrade to all-terrain tires at no cost, furthering capability and appearance.

Also debuting is the Jeep Gladiator 85th Anniversary edition that brings the same heritage-inspired plaid design cues and commemorative details to the industry's only open-air pickup, giving customers even more ways to celebrate 85 years of legendary Jeep capability.

Orders for the new 2026 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator 85th Anniversary models are now open. Wrangler 85th Anniversary model is only $710 MSRP above a comparably equipped Sport S with Convenience Group and Alpine audio. MSRP for the 85th Anniversary edition starts at $46,300 (excluding $1,995 destination), while Gladiator 85th Anniversary model is only $1,005 above a comparably equipped Sport S Gladiator, with an MSRP starting at $45,820 (excluding $1,995 destination).

Additional Jeep brand vehicles are set to introduce 85th Anniversary special-edition models in the coming months, continuing the yearlong celebration and highlighting the depth and breadth of the Jeep portfolio.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

