Stellantis Puts Customer Choice Front and Center at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show With New Vehicles, Iconic Returns and Interactive Experiences

Stellantis is firing on all cylinders at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, putting customer choice in the driver’s seat with an exciting display of vehicles and consumer experiences across its iconic brands as the company accelerates into 2026.

Jeep® showcases its expanding lineup with all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee; invites guests to experience legendary off-road capability at immersive Camp Jeep ride-along

Ram displays bold performance and capability with return of legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 in 2026 Ram 1500, public debut of 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX, 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon with available Cummins Turbo Diesel power, Ram 1500 REV and Ram 1500 NASCAR race truck

All-new 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T, 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack and 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona bring modern muscle – ICE and electric – to Detroit Auto Show; supercharged HEMI Durango SRT Jailbreak – now available in all 50 states – also on display

Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept will be on display, reimagining award-winning minivan for overlanding exploration; Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge returns for its second year

FIAT brand display features 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, perfect balance of elegance, style and sustainability

Alfa Romeo elevates premium compact SUV segment with new 2026 Tonale, combining unmistakable Italian design with turbocharged performance and advanced technology

Stellantis brand vehicles up for top honors, including North American Car of the Year, North American Truck of the Year and EyesOn Design Awards

Dodge, Jeep and Ram preview limited-edition A250 vehicles in support of America250, commemorating 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence

Company to highlight $13 billion investment in U.S. to bring five new products to market over four years and to add 5,000 new jobs

Beginning Jan. 17, auto show attendees will experience a high-energy mix of gas-powered performance, electrified innovation, hands-on exhibits and family-friendly fun that reflects Stellantis' focus on delivering products customers want and love.



Before the show opens, three Stellantis vehicles are finalists for 2026 North America Car and Truck of the Year awards:

Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, including SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Ram 1500 HEMI® V-8 eTorque

Ram 2500 Heavy Duty

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is a finalist for two EyesOn Design Awards, including Best Production Vehicle. The EyesOn Design Awards bring together leading designers and design educators to recognize the most significant production and concept vehicles introduced over the past year. Widely regarded as one of the automotive industry's highest design honors, the awards are valued globally as peer recognition for exceptional automotive design.



Among the products and activities that Stellantis will feature in Detroit are the following:



Jeep® Brand

The Jeep brand is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2026 by bringing its adventurous spirit to the auto show with a dynamic display that offers something for everyone.



Jeep vehicles on display include the Jeep Cherokee turbo hybrid, refreshed Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, all-electric Jeep Recon and exclusive Jeep Wrangler buzz models.



The all-new 2026 Jeep Cherokee is the perfect blend of iconic design, capability and efficiency, providing customers with a midsize SUV only the Jeep brand could create. With a new 1.6-liter turbo-four hybrid engine, an estimated 37 mpg combined and more than 500 miles to a tank of fuel, the 2026 Cherokee is ready to take adventures further than ever – with zero compromises.



The brand's first fully electric, Trail Rated SUV in the industry – the Jeep Recon – will make its debut in Detroit. Engineered from the ground up for adventure, the Jeep Recon delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability in a fully electrified package. With 650 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of instant torque, the Jeep Recon offers precise control from the first touch of the throttle, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. It's a bold, new expression of Jeep brand DNA, electrified and trail ready with an estimated all-electric range of up to 250 miles (based on trim).



In November in honor of the brand's milestone 85th birthday, Jeep launched a bold yearlong tribute as legendary as the brand itself. Each month for the next 12 months, a brand-new Jeep Wrangler buzz model will be revealed. Recently revealed Twelve 4 Twelve vehicles will be front and center in Detroit.



Camp Jeep will make a return appearance in Detroit. Auto show attendees will buckle up for a ride-along adventure that showcases the legendary off-road capability of the Jeep product line. Professional drivers take guests through a rugged course filled with steep climbs, sharp descents and challenging terrain.



Ram Brand

Ram celebrates the return of the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine to the 2026 Ram 1500 lineup, available on Tradesman, Express, Warlock, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited and Longhorn. Now enhanced with standard eTorque mild hybrid technology, this iconic powertrain delivers 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and snarls through a standard GT performance exhaust system.



Building on its legacy of uncompromising capability and performance, Ram is also bringing back two iconic nameplates for customers who demand the very best in power and durability. Making its public debut in Detroit, the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX returns as the fastest and most powerful production gas pickup truck in the world, featuring a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 delivering 777 horsepower and 680 lb.-ft. of torque. The Ram 1500 SRT TRX pairs bold design with advanced engineering rooted in Ram's DNA.



The 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon expands the lineup with heavy-duty off-road confidence, now available with a 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel power for the first time. Designed to handle extreme conditions straight off the showroom floor, the Power Wagon combines advanced four-wheel-drive systems with purpose-built off-road hardware like front and rear locking differentials and a disconnecting sway bar, producing 430 horsepower and a best-in-class base diesel torque of 1,075 lb.-ft., while retaining its title as the most off-road-capable full-size pickup.



The Ram 1500 REV, a range-extended electric vehicle designed to disrupt one of the industry's most influential segments, will be on display as well. The Ram 1500 REV uses a 92 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack, paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, to deliver a targeted range of up to 690 miles.



Making its debut at an auto show, Ram's NASCAR race truck takes pole position in the Stellantis booth. The brand is roaring back into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with the boldness only Ram Racing can deliver. This comeback is unlike anything from other OEMs, featuring a unique five-truck lineup. Three trucks will run full-time drivers, while a fourth will serve as a Free Agent, piloted by a different professional driver each week. The fifth truck will spotlight the winner of Ram's reality competition series, Race for the Seat. Produced in partnership with Thrill Sports Productions, this high-stakes series gives 15 aspiring drivers the ultimate opportunity: earn a seat in a Ram 1500 race truck with Kaulig Racing for the 2026 season.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brings serious muscle and innovation to the Detroit Auto Show with a bold multi-energy lineup of performance vehicles, from the HEMI-powered Durango GT, supercharged HEMI-powered 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Jailbreak – now available in all 50 states – to the all-new 420-horsepower 2026 Dodge Charger R/T and the 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered 2026 Charger Scat Pack.



Quick off the line with standard all-wheel drive (AWD), the new SIXPACK-powered high-output (H.O.), 550-horsepower, with 531 lb.-ft. of torque, Dodge Charger Scat Pack clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter mile in 12.2 seconds. It's the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000.



The Dodge Charger R/T is powered by the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine, delivering 420 horsepower, 468. lb.-ft. of torque, a targeted quarter-mile time of 13.6 seconds and a targeted 0-60 in 5.0 seconds. Dodge Charger R/T has the most horsepower of any gas AWD car under $50,000.



The 670-horsepower, four-door Dodge Charger Daytona on display offers muscle car styling with modern practicality, a spacious interior and easier passenger access, making it a versatile choice for those who want performance and everyday usability in a bold, four-door package. The Dodge Charger Dayona delivers a 0-60 time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds, and is the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car.



The Charger lineup is the winner of several "best of" awards, with the all-new SIXPACK-powered Charger named the TopGear.com vehicle of the year in the U.S., as well as Detroit News 2025 Vehicle of the Year, while the multi-energy Charger lineup won the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year.



Chrysler Brand

The popular Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept makes its Detroit Auto Show debut. The Grizzly Peak reimagines the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica as an overlanding adventure vehicle. The lifted, all-wheel-drive concept features unique badging, exterior and interior design, and loaded customization options for overlanding.



Returning to Detroit for its second year, the Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'n Go Challenge celebrates more than 20 years of class-exclusive innovative seating and storage system. The popular interactive challenge puts participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow 'n Go-equipped Chrysler Pacifica. First introduced for the 2005 model year, the Stow 'n Go seating and storage system allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow 'n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.



FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand display includes the new 2025 Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, the perfect balance of elegance, style and sustainability. An embodiment of made-in-Italy design, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is a statement piece, reflecting Giorgio Armani's expertise and the refined artistry of FIAT's Centro Stile design studio in Turin, Italy.



The Fiat 500e in the bright, eye-catching new Tennis Ball exterior color, a four-seat BEV powered by a high-voltage, lithium-ion battery system, resulting in improved interior space and storage. Perfectly proportioned with optimized weight and aerodynamics, the Fiat 500e is the ideal urban commuter, brimming with coolness and charm while delivering its sustainable mission.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo continues to elevate the premium compact SUV segment with the refreshed 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale, which made its North American debut last year. Designed to deliver unmistakable Italian style with advanced technology, the new Tonale features a bold, redesigned front fascia and refined dynamics. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the 2026 Tonale delivers segment-leading dynamics with a balanced chassis, Q4 all-wheel drive, four-piston Brembo brakes and the segment's most direct steering ratio (13.6:1). The new launch-edition Sport Speciale elevates Tonale's Italian sportiness via a unique two-tone Alcantara interior and standard 20-inch wheels with three-hole design



America250

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands will highlight their partnership with America250 (A250), the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These leading American brands are serving collectively as exclusive automotive sponsors of A250 to engage 350 million Americans for this monumental milestone. Each of the four iconic U.S. brands will play a central role in the yearlong A250 celebration, including providing a fleet of vehicles that move A250 official events, such as America's Field Trip and Our American Story across the country. Additionally, the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands will each reveal a limited-edition A250 vehicle within their portfolio to commemorate the yearlong celebration in 2026. A250 offerings from Dodge, Jeep and Ram will be displayed during the show.



$13 Billion U.S. Investment

Stellantis also will highlight its $13 billion investment over the next four years to grow its business in the United States market and to increase its domestic manufacturing footprint. The investment is the largest in the company's 100-year U.S. history and will support the introduction of five new vehicles and 19 additional product actions across the brand portfolio in key segments; production of the all-new four-cylinder engine; and the addition of more than 5,000 jobs at plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.



