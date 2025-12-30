Dodge Charger Multi-energy Lineup Wins 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year

'Modern styling and technology accelerate Dodge's muscle car heritage into the future'

SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger is also winner of Car of the Year in the 2026 TopGear.com U.S. Car Awards and 2025 Vehicle of the Year from The Detroit News

The new Charger lineup also earned Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems and Wards 10 Best Interior and UX awards

Multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is a finalist for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) honor

The Dodge Charger is rewriting the muscle car rulebook. The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup, including the all-new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, is the 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year.

"The American muscle car lives, evolving into something new and marvelous in the new Dodge Charger," wrote Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press auto critic. "You want the home-charging convenience and surging, implacable acceleration of a 670-horsepower electric vehicle? The Charger Daytona's got you. You prefer the shake and rumble of a brawny 550-horsepower gasoline engine? The Charger has you covered, too."

Dodge Charger celebrates its 60th anniversary this year with the eighth generation of the iconic muscle car. The Charger's new multi-energy lineup is available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive.

"Stellantis' Michigan-developed STLA Large multi-energy architecture passes its first test with flying colors — and breathtaking speed — in the gasoline-powered Charger and electric Charger Daytona two- and four-door muscle cars," Phelan wrote. "You can get either drivetrain with either body style, and there's plenty to love about both, including roomy comfortable interiors and advanced, easy-to-use infotainment."

The new Dodge Charger continues to garner accolades. The 2026 Detroit Free Press Car of the Year award is the third top honor this month. The SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger was also named Car of the Year in the 2026 TopGear.com U.S. Car Awards and 2025 Vehicle of the Year, according to The Detroit News.

The new Charger lineup also earned Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems and Wards 10 Best Interiors and UX awards. The multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is also one of three finalists for the 2026 North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) award. Phelan also wrote that the Charger received his vote for the NACTOY top car honor.

"From the 670-horsepower electric Charger Daytona to both the 420- and 550-horsepower gasoline models, this new Charger lineup delivers the power, performance and attitude that define Dodge, while preparing the brand to lead the muscle car into the future," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO.

