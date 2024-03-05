Dodge Delivers World's First and Only Electric Muscle Car, Announces All-new Dodge Charger Multi-energy Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is igniting a new era of automotive muscle, announcing today the global debut of the world’s first and only electric muscle car and the brand’s first multi-energy muscle car: the all-new Dodge Charger.

All-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona delivers up to 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack will cover quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds (estimated) and is still unsurpassed in quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of any muscle car

In addition to Charger Daytona Scat Pack, all-electric Charger models include 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T represent first-ever all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand

2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models will feature standard Direct Connection Stage kits for maximum vehicle performance at launch

Next-generation Charger models represent first vehicles to debut new STLA Large platform, leveraging the platform's high-performance and multi-energy capabilities

All-wheel drive is standard on all-new Dodge Charger models

All-new Dodge Charger presents a distillation of muscle-car design, features patent-pending front R-Wing pass-through on Charger Daytona models to enhance aerodynamic downforce

Driver-focused, immersive interior design includes new 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting that reacts to vehicle events and select driver inputs

Dodge Charger Daytona models feature patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, delivering Hellcat levels of sound intensity that set the Charger apart from ordinary BEVs

PowerShot feature, standard on Charger Daytona models, delivers an incremental 40 horsepower for 15 seconds when activated

Massive 16-inch Brembo vented rotors and red six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers increase swept area more than 30% from outgoing SRT vehicle

Biggest tire package to date on a Dodge Charger features 20-inch wheels and staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 305 front/325 rear tires

New Race Options include Donut Mode, Drift Mode and two unique Race Prep options

One-button Press Experience instantly transforms vehicle's personality, with cluster and HUD graphics changing for chosen Drive Modes

Drive Experience Recorder, with user options for drag race and circuit race recording, provides in-car synchronized logging of audio, video and vehicle data

Future Charger lineup will also offer two internal-combustion engine options with 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and 420-horsepower Charger SIXPACK S.O., powered by 3.0L Twin Turbo I-6 Hurricane engine

Two-door coupe versions of all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in mid-2024

Production of four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models, gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. scheduled to start Q1 2025

All-new Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor ( Ontario ) Assembly Plant

( ) Assembly Plant Reveal of all-new Dodge Charger can be viewed online at dodge.com

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend. The Charger will retain its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which delivers 670 horsepower and is expected to reach 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and to run the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds. Electrified models also include the 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T.

The all-new Dodge Charger features standard all-wheel drive for all models and will offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options — the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine and the 420-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. fueled by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane Standard Output engine.

"The electrified 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack delivers Charger Hellcat Redeye levels of performance and announces its presence through the world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, while Hurricane engine-powered Dodge Charger SIXPACK models will give the Brotherhood of Muscle a gas option that produces better horsepower and torque numbers than the outgoing 5.7- and 6.4-liter HEMI engines," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "The next generation of Dodge muscle has arrived."

Two-door coupe versions of the all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will begin production in mid-2024. Production of all-electric four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models are also scheduled to begin production in the first quarter of 2025. The all-new Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor (Ontario) Assembly Plant.

The Dodge brand's announcement of the all-electric Charger Daytona models and cleaner-running Hurricane engine-powered Charger SIXPACK offerings align with the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, in which electrified and more efficient propulsion systems will help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and lead the transportation industry by achieving net carbon zero by 2038.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SOURCE Stellantis