SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger R/T Delivers Most Entry-level Horsepower of any Muscle Car, Expands Charger Multi-energy Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge continues its mission to deliver horsepower and torque with the gas-powered 2026 Dodge Charger R/T, solidly outperforming the previous generation.

Dodge expands award-winning Charger lineup with the standard all-wheel-drive (AWD), 420-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered 2026 Charger R/T

Charger R/T's 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine delivers 420 horsepower, 468 lb.-ft of torque, and runs the quarter-mile in 12.9 and 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds

Compared with the 5.7-liter HEMI®-powered Charger R/T it replaces, the SIXPACK-powered Charger R/T adds 50 horsepower (+13.5%) and 73 lb.-ft. of torque (+18.5%) and cuts 0-60 mph by 0.5 seconds and the quarter-mile by 0.6 seconds

SIXPACK-powered four-door Charger models are the world's only four-door muscle cars, offering hidden-hatch flexibility that provides increased cargo space compared to the previous generation

The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is America's most affordable AWD muscle car; it has a starting U.S. MSRP of $49,995 and is open for orders now (all prices exclude tax, titles and fees)

New Charger R/T joins the SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack and 550-horsepower and 670-horsepower all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the quickest and most powerful muscle car in the world

Eighth-generation Dodge Charger celebrates 60 years in 2026, available with either two or four doors

Dodge continues its mission to deliver horsepower and torque with the gas-powered 2026 Dodge Charger R/T, solidly outperforming the previous generation.

Powered by the new 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK standard-output (S.O.) engine, the next-gen 2026 Dodge Charger R/T packs 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

Compared with the 5.7-liter HEMI®-powered R/T it replaces, the SIXPACK-powered 2026 Charger R/T adds 50 horsepower (+13.5%) and 73 lb.-ft. of torque (+18.5%) and cuts 0-60 mph by 0.5 seconds and the quarter-mile by 0.6 seconds.

"The Charger R/T is a muscle car that can double as an everyday driver, with an award-winning interior and best in-class cargo volume," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "This new Charger R/T significantly outperforms the previous 5.7-liter HEMI Charger R/T: it's quicker, faster and more capable."

METRIC OUTGOING

5.7L HEMI NEW 2026

SIXPACK R/T IMPROVEMENT Horsepower 370 horsepower 420 horsepower +50 horsepower Torque 395 lb. 468 lb. +73 lb.-ft. 0-60 mph 5.1 seconds 4.6 seconds -0.5 seconds 1/4 mile (ET) 13.5 seconds 12.9 seconds -0.6 seconds

At a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $49,995, the 2026 Dodge Charger R/T is America's most affordable AWD muscle car (all prices exclude tax, titles and fees). Orders are open now, with vehicles arriving at dealership before the end of this quarter. It joins the SIXPACK-powered, 550-horsepower Scat Pack and the 670-horsepower, all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the quickest and most powerful muscle in the world. The entire 2026 Dodge Charger lineup is available in both two- and four-door models, with four-door models available at an additional MSRP of $2,000.

SIXPACK Power

The 2026 Charger R/T expands Dodge's multi-energy strategy with a gas-powered muscle car engineered for modern performance. The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T's SIXPACK S.O., 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine delivers visceral sound, immediate response and a combined 23 mpg. Advanced engineering makes every drive more powerful and more efficient than the previous generation.

Twin 50mm, low-inertia turbochargers spool up rapidly for near-instant boost, and counter-rotating turbine assemblies help cut lag and balance airflow for crisp throttle response. Up to 22 psi of boost, and full peak torque by 2,500 rpm, put effortless low-end punch right under the driver's right foot. Precision direct fuel injection at 5,075 psi (350 bar) pairs with centrally mounted injectors for clean, controlled combustion. Oil-jet-cooled, cast-aluminum pistons, with an anodized top ring and DLC-coated pins, reduce friction and enhance durability when the revs and temps climb.

Dual overhead cams and wide-range, fully independent variable-valve timing optimizes power and efficiency across the rev range. The engine-mounted, water-to-air, charge-air cooler and its own dedicated cooling circuit keeps intake temps in check through repeated acceleration runs. The plasma transfer wire arc cylinder-bore coating creates an ultra-thin, robust, low-friction surface for long-term performance. Together, these technologies set a new benchmark for modern American muscle.

World's Only Four-door Muscle Car

The all-new Dodge Charger delivers best-in-class passenger volume while the "hidden hatch" muscle-car design provides 37.4 cubic feet of cargo with rear-seats that fold flat. The new SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger has more muscle and more cargo than the outgoing model, delivering:

38% more rear cargo volume than the outgoing Charger

127% more rear cargo volume when the rear seats are folded flat

2026 Dodge Charger R/T (SIXPACK S.O.)

The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T's 420 horsepower is the highest entry-level output of any muscle car. The standard all-wheel drive features an on-demand rear-wheel-drive mode that sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels at the push of a button. The twin-turbo SIXPACK S.O. produces 22 psi of peak boost and full torque by 2,500 rpm for immediate low-end response. The performance-tuned exhaust has an aggressive, modern-muscle character.

The next-gen Charger has the widest body in the industry and a heritage-inspired muscle-car stance, while remaining the world's only four-door muscle car. Charger R/T features a cockpit-oriented interior with a 12.3-inch center screen, wide-format 10.25-inch cluster screen (with an optional 16-inch cluster), and a pistol-grip shifter positioned in line with the engine start button.

The Charger R/T features selectable drive modes, including Sport, Auto, Eco and Wet/Snow. The available Performance Handling Group unleashes muscle car performance and maximum capability with Line Lock, Launch Control, a Custom drive mode, shift indicator, big Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers with floating rears, performance suspension, 20-by-10-inch wheels with 275/40ZR20 tires and more.

Customers can pick two-door or four-door configurations and can customize their Charger R/T with a range of options. The R/T Plus model adds premium touches, such as eight-way power seating, proximity wake-up with Dodge welcome lighting, 64-color Attitude Adjustment interior lighting, premium LED headlamps, a 16-inch digital cluster, a Head-Up Display (HUD) and much more.

Additional options include:

Blacktop: Upgraded Blacknoise wheels, dark badging and black exhaust tips

Demonic Red seats

Fixed panoramic glass roof

18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system

Dual Fratzog stripes

Satin Black hood graphic

A growing list of Mopar accessories, including bodyside graphics, are available for both the R/T and Scat Pack.

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (SIXPACK H.O.)

The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack comes with the 550-horsepower SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) twin-turbo inline-six, an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive with selectable rear-wheel-drive mode that sends 100% of torque to the rear wheels for traditional muscle-car dynamics.

Key features of the Scat Pack's SIXPACK H.O. engine include boost that delivers 88% of peak torque at 2,500 rpm for immediate low-end response and more than 90% of peak torque from 3,000 to 6,000 rpm for sustained performance. Twin 54mm Garrett GT2054 turbochargers have low inertia and high flow, spin up fast with an RPM of 185,000 and give a peak boost of 30 psi.

The Charger Scat Pack comes loaded with standard performance features, including Line Lock, Launch Control, active dual-mode exhaust, performance suspension, Brembo six-piston fixed front calipers and floating rears, and multiple drive modes (Auto, Eco, Wet/Snow, Sport, Custom). The Charger Scat Pack includes a performance hood with SIXPACK bezel, widebody stance, 20-by-10-inch wheels wrapped in 275/40ZR20 all-season tires and driver-focused interior.

Customization options for the Charger Scat Pack include:

Carbon & Suede: Leather and suede high-back seats, suede headliner and instrument panel and exterior/interior carbon-fiber accents

20-by-11-inch wheels with 305/35ZR20 tires

Blacktop: Dark wheel finish, exterior badging and exhaust tips

Fixed panoramic glass roof

18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system

High-back performance seats

Demonic Red seats

The Scat Pack Plus adds tech and premium features, including a surround-view camera system, HUD, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, premium LED headlamps, navigation, 16-inch color driver display and Attitude Adjustment interior lighting.

2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

The 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is the quickest and most powerful muscle car in the world. It brings the multi-energy option to the Charger lineup, powered by an all-electric, standard all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering 670 horsepower, 627 lb.-ft. of torque and capable of 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. The Daytona model includes a 400-volt dual-motor AWD layout and a mechanical limited-slip rear differential.

The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack comes with a full suite of Drive Modes, including Sport, Track, Drag, Custom and more. Race Options include Drift/Donut Mode, Launch Control and battery race-prep features. PowerShot adds an incremental 40 horsepower for 10 seconds. The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust delivers the auditory response that performance drivers expect.

Every Charger Daytona Scat Pack also features a 12.3-inch center screen, 16-inch digital cluster, Performance Pages with EV data, a pistol-grip shifter, nine-speaker Alpine audio, dual-zone climate control and comprehensive safety tech, such as emergency braking, Lane Keep Assist with Blind-spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition, Drowsy Driver Detection, and front and rear park assist. Like the SIXPACK-powered R/T and Scat Pack, the Daytona Scat Pack has a Plus model with premium content and a full menu of additional options and packages.

The 2026 Dodge Charger model lineup includes nine exterior color choices, including After Dark, Bludicrous, Destroyer Grey, Diamond Black, Green Machine, Peel Out, Redeye, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle.

2026 Dodge Charger Lineup (all prices exclude tax, titles and fees)

Internal Combustion Engine

$49,995: 420-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, two-door Charger R/T

$51,995: 420-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, four-door Charger R/T

$54,995: 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, two-door Charger Scat Pack

$56,995: 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered, four-door Charger Scat Pack

All-electric

$59,995: 670-horsepower, two-door, Charger Daytona Scat Pack

$61,995: 670-horsepower, four-door, Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis