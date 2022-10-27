Dodge Dials Up 'Last Call' Horsepower Locator, Opens Orders and Announces Pricing for 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ordering is now open for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. Dodge is also launching a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the “Last Call” for the model of their choice as the brand marks the end of the two iconic vehicles in their current forms.

"Last Call" ordering is now open for 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current forms

New Dodge Horsepower Locator online tool, available at DodgeGarage.com, helps enthusiasts find dealers with the ability to order the exact 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger "Last Call" model they desire

Dodge Horsepower Locator allows enthusiasts to easily search all dealerships by zip code, model, special-edition model and trim level for Challenger and Charger vehicle order availability

Dodge Horsepower Locator tracks dealership allocations, not dealership inventory, allowing enthusiasts to see all 2023 Challenger and Charger models still available for ordering by each dealer

Special-edition 2023 Dodge "Last Call" models — Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost — will also be searchable via the Dodge Horsepower Locator

Dodge announces pricing for 2023 Challenger and Charger model lineup, including pricing for first six "Last Call" special-edition models

For 2023, Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye vehicles will also be designated Jailbreak models, giving more owners than ever the power to create their own one-of-one muscle car

Every 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger model will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque

For complete information on the Dodge Horsepower Locator, visit DodgeGarage.com

Ordering is now open for the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. Dodge is also launching a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice as the brand marks the end of the two iconic vehicles in their current forms.

Nearly all 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models — from the entry-level SXT to the SRT Jailbreak, from automatic to manual transmission vehicles — have been allocated to Dodge dealerships. The new Dodge Horsepower Locator, available at DodgeGarage.com, allows enthusiasts to easily search all Dodge dealerships by zip code, model, special-edition model and trim level for Dodge Challenger and Charger vehicle order availability.

"Dodge has been building special-edition muscle cars for the last decade, and we have yet to find an allocation methodology that satisfies everyone. Our new 'Last Call' Horsepower Locator isn't going to satisfy everyone either, but it's our attempt to take the mystery out of it," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer - Stellantis. "We're making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer. Our enthusiasts will have every opportunity to locate the Dodge 'Last Call' model they desire."

The new Dodge Horsepower Locator is based on dealership allocations — not dealership inventory. The tool will simply help customers find a Dodge "Last Call" model by providing information on vehicles still available for ordering through a dealer. For Dodge Challenger and Charger models that are on a dealership lot or in transit to a dealer, customers will still be able to view these through the Search New Inventory function on Dodge.com.

The Dodge Horsepower Locator will be updated daily Monday through Friday during the first few months of vehicle ordering, providing customers nearly real-time access to the most current list of vehicles still available for ordering at dealerships. As 2023 vehicle orders are processed by dealers, the corresponding drop in available vehicle allocation will be updated on the Horsepower Locator, keeping enthusiasts up to speed on exactly how many of each model and trim level remain available for ordering.

When customers order from a dealer with allocation for the model they chose, the order will be confirmed within 30 days of placement via email, informing customers they have secured a coveted 2023 Dodge "Last Call" model. Customers will continue to receive email communication from Dodge along the way, providing tracking updates on the vehicle's production status.

Sure to be sought-after special-edition 2023 Dodge "Last Call" models — the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost — will also be searchable via the Dodge Horsepower Locator. The seventh and final special-edition "Last Call" model will be announced at a later date.

Dodge special-edition "Last Call" models will be awarded to the 500 top volume dealerships in Challenger and Charger sales. The top 200 dealers will receive 12 special-edition models, dealers #201-300 in sales will receive 10 special-edition models, and dealers in the #301-500 range will receive six special-edition models. Each special-edition 2023 Dodge "Last Call" model will arrive pre-configured. Orders for special-edition "Last Call" models must be placed by contacting dealers with inventory of the desired special-edition vehicle.

For complete information on the Dodge Horsepower Locator, visit DodgeGarage.com.

"Last Call" Highlights

All 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque, making every 2023 Charger and Challenger especially desirable. The brushed aluminum underhood "Last Call" plaque features the vehicle name and a vehicle silhouette, as well as "Designed in Auburn Hills" and "Assembled in Brampton" to proclaim each vehicle's origin.

The brand is also expanding the reach of its popular SRT Jailbreak models, which were introduced earlier this year for the Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, unlocking color combination ordering restrictions and exclusive content. For 2023 model year, all Challenger and Charger SRT vehicles (excluding "Last Call" special-edition models and the Challenger SRT Super Stock) will be designated Jailbreak models, including the 717-horsepower Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat, allowing all SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye owners the option of building their own one-of-a-kind muscle car.

Dodge brand will also celebrate its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green. One popular modern color, Destroyer Grey, also returns to the fold. Charger and Challenger will each offer 14 total 2023 exterior color options. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI® engine under the hood.

Dodge "Last Call" Pricing

Dodge is also announcing pricing for its entire 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger lineup, including pricing for the first six Dodge "Last Call" special-edition models. U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2023 lineup excludes $1,595 destination and fees.

DODGE CHALLENGER MSRP Challenger SXT $30,545 Challenger SXT AWD $33,545 Challenger GT $33,845 Challenger GT AWD $36,845 Challenger R/T $39,385 Challenger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $45,845 Challenger Shakedown Special Edition $63,590 Challenger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $66,190 Challenger Shakedown Widebody Special Edition $67,490 Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $70,035 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $78,640 Challenger SRT Super Stock (Widebody only) $86,645 Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition $99,315

DODGE CHARGER MSRP Charger SXT $32,645 Charger GT $35,345 Charger SXT AWD $36,245 Charger GT AWD $38,345 Charger R/T $42,385 Charger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $48,745 Charger Super Bee Special Edition $61,805 Charger Super Bee Widebody Special Edition $67,300 Charger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $69,690 Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody $78,340 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody $86,940 Charger King Daytona Special Edition $98,420

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis