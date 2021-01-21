Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Orders Full

The new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat goes fast, both literally and figuratively. After opening for orders in November, Durango SRT Hellcat production is officially sold out.

Although Dodge has closed new customer orders, a small number of dealer-allocated units will be available for a limited time. Dodge will build a total of 2,000 2021 Durango SRT Hellcats.

"The 2021 Durango Hellcat is only a single model-year run, ensuring that it will be a very special, sought-after performance SUV for years to come," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand and Interim Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer - Stellantis. "Based on anticipated demand, all dealer allocations have already been reserved, but there is still some time to secure an unsold dealer order."

The most powerful SUV ever is exclusively available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,995 (excluding $1,495 destination).

The Dodge Durango is coming off of a successful 2020 with the new 2021 Durango being crowned the SUV of Texas, as well as Full-size SUV of Texas for the sixth time by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA).

The Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever, delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque from the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine paired with the quick-shifting TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission. The Durango SRT Hellcat has a 0-60 miles per hour (mph) time of 3.5 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 11.5 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and a top speed of 180 mph.

No SUV in the world can tow more or carry more with a faster quarter-mile time than the Durango SRT Hellcat

The Durango has best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8, legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 and classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with the Tow N Go Package outhaul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road, with a towing capability of 8,700 lbs. The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has a towing capability of 6,200 lbs.

A full day of professional instruction at Bondurant High Performance Driving School

Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model, including the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.

2021 Dodge Durango Lineup

Dodge Durango, the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV and the Charger of the three-row SUV segment, raises the bar for 2021 with new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the most powerful SUV ever.

The Challenger and Charger muscle car exteriors are reflected in the Durango's new, aggressive exterior, which features a new front fascia, LED low/high projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures, grille, rear spoiler and wheels.

The Durango interior is significantly upgraded for the 2021 model year with a new performance-inspired cockpit, including a redesigned instrument panel, center console and front doors, and five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen. With all of the updates, the interior feels more driver-oriented, modern and refined than the outgoing model.

The new Tow N Go Package on the 2021 Durango R/T AWD leverages its 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine performance, SRT's menacing looks, unmatched best-in-class towing of 8,700 pounds, an improved top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and SRT-tuned performance exhaust with an iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.

The 2021 Durango Citadel is the all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment, including heated and ventilated Nappa leather driver and passenger seats, the full suite of safety features and more. The Citadel offers two powertrain options, both of which include class IV towing with integrated trailer brake as standard equipment:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and 6,200 lbs. towing capacity is standard

The classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, available on the Citadel , produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque with 7,200 lbs. towing capacity

As the industry's only three-row muscle car, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV with available seating for up to seven, standard Dodge muscle car attitude and the capability of best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

For more information, please visit the Stellantis North America media site at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

https://www.stellantis.com/en

