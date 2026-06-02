Most Horsepower Per Dollar for Gas SUV, Updated Dodge Durango R/T 392 Leads 2027 Durango HEMI® V-8 Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2027 Dodge Durango lineup continues to stand alone as the only three-row SUV that unapologetically blends legendary HEMI® power across the full lineup with real SUV capability, including best-in-class towing, standard all-wheel drive and muscle-car DNA.

2027 Dodge Durango performance leads the segment with class-exclusive HEMI® V-8 power available across the entire Durango GT HEMI V-8, R/T 392 and SRT Hellcat lineup: 360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI is most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry 475-horsepower Durango R/T 392 delivers SRT levels of performance and most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV 710-horsepower supercharged Durango SRT Hellcat is most powerful gas SUV ever

Durango GT HEMI now offers an available Brass Monkey package, which features black 345 fender badges with brass tracers and 20-by-8-inch Brass Monkey wheels or 20-by-10-inch Forged Brass Monkey wheels when equipped with Tow 'n Go package

Durango R/T 392 offers more customization for 2027, including new Plus package, Blacktop Redline package, Forged Brass Monkey wheels, red seat belts and, exclusively on Durango R/T 392 Premium, yellow brake calipers

Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak now unlocks more than 14 million customization combinations, adds new six-passenger seating option with black Nappa and suede seats and two new wheel options

Security enhancement prevents unauthorized key pairing and key fob duplication

The 2027 Dodge Durango lineup continues to stand alone as the only three-row SUV that unapologetically blends legendary HEMI® V-8 power across the full lineup with real SUV capability, including best-in-class towing, standard all-wheel drive and muscle-car DNA.

"Coming off its best sales year in 20 years, the Dodge Durango continues to build momentum as we head into the 2027 model year," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The 2027 Dodge Durango defines what a performance three-row SUV should be - from best-in-class towing and class-exclusive V-8 performance to the unmatched power of the 710-horsepower supercharged Durango SRT Hellcat. Durango remains the ultimate three-row muscle SUV, now offering more than 14 million ways for customers to personalize their ride."

For the 2027 model year, Dodge strengthens its muscle SUV with even more customization. Durango GT HEMI offers a new Brass Monkey exterior package; Durango R/T 392 now offers a new Plus model, Blacktop Redline package and Brass Monkey wheels; and Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak offers two new wheel options and a new six-passenger seating option.

The 2027 Dodge Durango offers the only V-8 in the segment with formidable HEMI power across the entire lineup:

360-horsepower Durango GT HEMI is the industry's most affordable AWD V-8

475-horsepower Durango R/T 392 brings the 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 to the R/T model and delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV

710-horsepower supercharged Durango SRT Hellcat remains the most powerful gas SUV ever

Ordering is now open for the 2027 Dodge Durango. Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fall.

What's New for 2027 Dodge Durango

Durango GT HEMI

New Brass Monkey package features: Black 345 fender badges with brass tracers 20-by-8-inch Brass Monkey wheels or 20-by-10-inch Forged Brass Monkey wheels with Tow 'n Go



Durango R/T 392

Expanded trim walk with new R/T 392 Plus offers: Nappa leather-trimmed bucket seats, leather-wrapped door armrests and center console lid, with seven-passenger seating Heated first- and second-row seats, ventilated front seats Power sunroof Black roof rails with integrated Stow 'n Place crossbars

New Blacktop Redline package features: Optional Redline dual racing stripes Crypto Sweep interior accents 20-by-10-inch Forged Y-Spoke wheels Nappa and suede performance seats with six-passenger seating Performance lower splitter (Durango R/T 392 Plus and R/T 392 Premium)

Expanded customization options: 20-by-10-inch Forged Brass Monkey wheels Red seat belts Yellow Brembo brake calipers (Durango R/T 392 Premium)



Durango SRT Hellcat

Expanded Jailbreak personalization with more than 14 million combinations: New six-passenger black Nappa and suede seating configuration New Forged wheel options, including: Forged Y-Spoke Machine Face Forged Y-Spoke Foreshadow

A digital deadbolt for Durango: entire 2027 Durango lineup includes a security update that minimizes unauthorized key pairing and key fob duplication

New Pitch Black exterior color available on all Durango models

Power Across the Lineup

The 2027 Dodge Durango delivers the only V-8-powered lineup in the segment:

GT HEMI - Most affordable AWD V-8 vehicle in the industry 5.7L HEMI V-8, 360 horsepower / 390 lb.-ft., 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds Delivers 22% more horsepower, 50% more torque and improves 0-60 time by more than one second from 7.4 to 6.2 seconds compared with previous GT model

R/T 392 - Most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV 6.4L HEMI V-8, 475 horsepower / 470 lb.-ft., 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, clocks NHRA-certified 12.9-second quarter-mile time Delivers 32% more horsepower, 21% more torque and improves 0-60 time from 6.2 to 4.4 seconds compared to with previous Durango R/T

SRT Hellcat - Most powerful gas SUV ever Supercharged 6.2L HEMI V-8, 710 horsepower / 645 lb.-ft., 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds Runs NHRA-certified 11.5-second quarter-mile time



2027 Dodge Durango GT HEMI

The 2027 Dodge Durango GT HEMI delivers V-8 performance at an unmatched value as the most affordable AWD V-8 SUV in the industry.

Standard Performance and Capability

5.7-liter HEMI V-8 delivering 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with standard all-wheel drive

0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds

7,200 lbs. towing capacity (standard)

Performance-tuned suspension and steering for confident on-road dynamics

Selectable Drive Modes, including Auto, Sport, Tow and Snow

Standard Exterior and Interior Features

Performance hood and HEMI fender badging

20-by-8-inch Satin Carbon wheels

Driver-focused interior with standard seven-passenger seating

Alpine nine-speaker premium audio system with subwoofer

Performance pages for real-time vehicle data

Available Packages & Options

Tow 'n Go package, enhancing performance capability with: Best-in-class 8,700 lbs. towing capacity Top speed increased to 145 mph (vs.118 mph standard) 15-inch vented front rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers and 13.8-inch rear rotors with four-piston calipers Adaptive damping high-performance suspension and electronic limited-slip differential High-performance exhaust, 20-by-10-inch Forged Satin Carbon wheels and wider wheel flares

GT HEMI Plus package adds features, including: Nappa leather bucket seats with leather-wrapped door armrests and center console lid Power driver/passenger seat with four-way lumbar adjust, with heated/ventilated front-row seats and heated second-row seats Memory function for radio, driver seat and exterior mirrors, including automatic high-beam headlamp control and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Power fold-away mirrors, power sunroof and black roof rails

GT HEMI Premium package adds features, including: Premium leather-wrapped instrument panel and suede headliner Forged carbon-fiber interior accents Harman Kardon 19-speaker system with subwoofer and 825-watt amp Advanced Brake Assist and Lane Departure Warning Plus

Blacktop package features: 20-by-8-inch Black Noise wheels (20-by-10-inch Forged Y-Spoke Lights Out wheels with Tow 'n Go package) Black GT badging, taillamp and grille badge Eclipse Black exhaust tips and black roof rails with integrated Stow 'n Place crossbars Additional Durango GT HEMI options include Brass Monkey package, Blacktop Redline package, Trailer Tow and dual stripes available in Bright Blue, Flame Red, Low-Gloss Gunmetal, Redline Red / black, sterling silver and Carbon Fiber



2027 Dodge Durango R/T 392

The 2027 Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers SRT levels of performance and the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV.

Standard Performance and Capability

6.4-liter HEMI V-8 delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with standard all-wheel drive

0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and 12.9-second NHRA-certified quarter-mile

Best-in-class 8,700 lbs. towing capacity

Performance-tuned AWD system with: Adaptive damping suspension Electronic limited-slip differential

High-performance exhaust system

Red Brembo braking system with: 15-inch front rotors (six-piston calipers) 13.8-inch rear rotors (four-piston calipers)



Standard Exterior and Interior Features

Performance hood, 392 fender badge and 20-by-10-inch Forged Satin Carbon wheels

Driver-focused performance interior with seven-passenger seating

Alpine nine-speaker premium audio system with subwoofer

SRT performance pages and performance-oriented cabin design

Standard Technology and Performance Features

Selectable Drive Modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow and Custom

Launch Control for optimized acceleration from a standing start

Available Packages & Options

R/T 392 Plus package highlights include: Nappa leather seats, leather-wrapped interior touchpoints and upgraded premium interior materials Power driver/passenger seat with four-way lumbar adjust, with heated/ventilated front-row seats and heated second-row seats Memory function for radio, driver seat and exterior mirrors, including automatic high-beam headlamp control and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Power fold-away mirrors, power sunroof and black roof rails with integrated Stow 'n Place crossbars Advanced Brake Assist and Lane Departure Warning Plus

R/T 392 Premium package features add: Premium leather-wrapped instrument panel, forged carbon-fiber interior accents, suede headliner, Harman Kardon 19-speaker system with subwoofer and 825-watt amp Brembo brakes with two-piece front rotors (optional yellow calipers)

Blacktop package features: 20-inch Forged Y-Spoke Foreshadow wheels, black badging, Eclipse Black exhaust tips and black roof rails with integrated Stow 'n Place crossbars

Blacktop Redline package features: Optional Redline dual racing stripes Crypto Sweep interior accents 20-by-10-inch forged Y-Spoke wheels Nappa and suede performance seats with six-passenger seating Performance lower splitter (Durango R/T 392 Plus and R/T 392 Premium)

Additional R/T 392 options include red seat belts, 20-by-10-inch Forged Brass Monkey wheels, Trailer Tow and dual stripes in Bright Blue, Flame Red, Low-Gloss Gunmetal, Redline Red / black, sterling silver and Carbon Fiber

2027 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat / SRT Hellcat Jailbreak

The 2027 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful gas SUV ever, delivering uncompromising performance at the top of the lineup.

Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8 delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and 11.5-second NHRA-certified quarter mile

Best-in-class 8,700 lbs. towing capacity

Performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system: Adaptive damping suspension with Bilstein shocks Launch Control and track-capable dynamics

High-performance red Brembo braking system with: 15.7-inch two-piece vented and slotted front rotors (six-piston calipers) 13.8-inch vented rear rotors (four-piston calipers)



Standard Exterior and Interior Features

SRT Hellcat badging, 20-by-10-inch Machine Face wheels, lower front splitter and rear spoiler

Premium interior appointments with: Nappa leather and Alcantara seating Flat-bottom performance steering wheel with paddle shifters

Standard five-passenger configuration

Standard Technology and Performance Features

Selectable Drive Modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow and Custom

Launch Control and SRT performance pages

Available Packages & Options

SRT Hellcat Jailbreak package unlocks more than 14 million customization combinations, including: Seven wheel options Seven exterior color options Six available badging finishes Five seating color choices Four seat belt and brake caliper color options Three different available seating configurations, including five-, six- and seven-passenger

All Jailbreak models feature exclusive carbon-fiber interior accents and a Jailbreak instrument panel badge

Other options include power sunroof, Harman Kardon 19-speaker system with subwoofer and 825-watt amp, Trailer Tow group and second-row captain's chairs

Experience

Purchase of a Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Model Lineup Pricing

Durango GT HEMI - $43,675

- $43,675 Durango GT HEMI Plus - $47,275

- $47,275 Durango GT HEMI Premium - $50, 275

- $50, 275 Durango R/T 392 - $50,995

- $50,995 Durango R/T 392 Plus - $54,595

- $54,595 Durango R/T 392 Premium - $57,595

- $57,595 Durango SRT Hellcat - $80,495

- $80,495 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak - $80,495 + $995 Jailbreak package + options chosen

All starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) excludes tax, title and fees.

Exterior Colors

Pitch Black (NEW)

B5 Blue

Destroyer Gray

Green Machine

Night Moves

Red Oxide

White Knuckle

Manufacturing

Detroit Assembly Complex (Jefferson North Assembly Plant)

Availability

Available for order now.

More Information

Visit the Dodge Durango newsroom for the latest product information, photography and videography, plus access to specification and feature availability documents.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

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Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

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SOURCE Stellantis