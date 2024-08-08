Dodge Marks 50th Anniversary of Direct Connection With New HurriCrate Engines, Dodge Charger Junior Roadster Performance Products

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is celebrating 50 years since the birth of the Direct Connection performance parts brand by announcing new Direct Connection products available for purchase at DCPerformance.com starting Aug. 12, 2024, including the Direct Connection HurriCrate series of crate engines and a new Dodge Charger Junior Roadster body.

Direct Connection HurriCrate engines — used to power drag-car builds of racers competing in the Direct Connection Grudge Race at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge horsepower festival — showcase the factory muscle built into the 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo engine family of engines

At more than 183 horsepower per liter, HurriCrate Cat 3 engines pack over 10% more power density than the HEMI® engine in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

At 140 horsepower per liter, the entry-level HurriCrate Cat 1 engine delivers 7% more power density than the Direct Connection HellCrate Redeye HEMI engine

HurriCrate engines are available in two power levels: HurriCrate Cat 1 with 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque and HurriCrate Cat 3, which twists out 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque at just 3,500 rpm

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Direct Connection will roll out a customer appreciation incentive program that delivers $300 toward the purchase of select Direct Connection crate engines or $200 toward the purchase of Direct Connection long blocks through Nov. 8 , 2024

Racing legend Tony Stewart and NHRA world champion Matt Hagan set to carry Direct Connection 50th anniversary graphics on their respective NHRA Top Fuel dragster and Funny Car later in August

Available online and through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, Direct Connection offers Modern Performance, Crate Engine, Race and Vintage Muscle high-performance products

Ordering and complete information on full portfolio of Direct Connection products and merchandise is available at DCPerformance.com

The new Direct Connection HurriCrate series delivers the most power-dense street performance ever offered in a DC crate engine. At 140 horsepower per liter, the HurriCrate Cat 1 engine produces 420 horsepower and 468 Ib.-ft. of torque at 2,500 rpm, while the 183-horsepower-per-liter HurriCrate Cat 3 — the engine powering every Direct Connection Grudge Race competitor's race car — delivers 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque at just 3,500 rpm.

"Direct Connection has played a key role in powering the Dodge brand's reputation on the street and at the strip since its birth in 1974, and we continue to drive that legacy by introducing new Direct Connection products designed to deliver the extra tenth of performance that racers and enthusiasts seek," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "The Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Race will feature racers battling with new Direct Connection HurriCrate Cat 3 engines under the hood, proof that 50 years later Direct Connection is still serving as the go-to option for go-fast parts."

To honor its 50th milestone, Direct Connection will offer a customer appreciation incentive program on select crate engines and long blocks to assist the Brotherhood of Muscle with their next hot rod, street rod or restomod project. The incentive program features $300 off the purchase of select Direct Connection crate engines or $200 off the purchase of select long blocks through Nov. 8, 2024. Crate engines qualifying for the incentive include HurriCrate engines, Hellcrate HEMI engines and more. Complete information is available at DCPerformance.com.

The 50th celebration will continue later in August as racing legend Tony Stewart and four-time NHRA world champion Matt Hagan will carry special Direct Connection 50th anniversary graphics on their respective NHRA Top Fuel dragster and Funny Car to honor the Dodge performance parts brand. The Tony Stewart Racing teammates will reveal their special Dodge Direct Connection 50th race car liveries later this month in advance of the historic 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals drag race, scheduled to take place in Indianapolis on Aug. 28 – Sept. 2.

The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, includes Modern Performance, Crate Engine, Race and Vintage Muscle high-performance products for Dodge performance vehicles, offering factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and backed by a Mopar warranty for peace of mind. Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers is available at DCPerformance.com.

Direct Connection HurriCrate Engine Series

Direct Connection HurriCrate engines — the same engine used to fuel the drag car builds of all competitors in the Direct Connection Grudge Race, which will take place on August 10 during the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge horsepower festival — will be available for purchase at DCPerformance.com.

The Direct Connection HurriCrate engine series is derived from the 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo engine. The Hurricane delivers more horsepower, more torque and offers resto-mod builders and racers a technologically advanced, high power density crate engine solution.

The HurriCrate series of crate engines employs state-of-the-art engineering and technologies that include two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers for rapid response to throttle inputs, Plasma Transfer Wire Arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface and high-pressure direct fuel injection.

The Direct Connection HurriCrate Cat 1 crate engine is available at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $10,495, with the HurriCrate Cat 3 available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $13,745. In addition, the HurriCrate Cat 1 Long Block is available a starting U.S. MSRP of $7,995, with the HurriCrate Cat 3 Long Block available at a starting U.S MSRP of $11,715.

Direct Connection Dodge Charger Junior Roadster Body

The all-new Dodge Charger Junior Roadster body, a half-scale version of a full-size NHRA Funny Car body with a design inspired by the new Dodge Charger SIXPACK set to arrive next year, will now be available through Direct Connection.

The Charger Junior Roadster body is built specifically for children ages 5-17 competing in the controlled environment of the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, training grounds for future NHRA stars, such as Dodge Direct Connection driver Leah Pruett. The new body will make its debut at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on August 10, where Junior Roadsters using the new Charger body will perform exhibition passes and be on display in the Direct Connection Alley.

Dodge Charger Junior Roadster bodies are manufactured using the same advanced lightweight composite materials featured on Funny Car bodies in the professional ranks, weigh under 30 pounds and fit a chassis with an 85.5-inch wheelbase. Charger Junior Roadster bodies will be available at a starting U.S. MSRP of $3,765, with ordering information available at DCPerformance.com.

Born in 1974, Direct Connection launched as the exclusive source for performance parts and technical information, straight from the manufacturer. As an industry first, Direct Connection changed the game with a massive portfolio of performance parts sold through the dealer network with technical information and how-to performance upgrade guides.

Reborn in 2022, Direct Connection once again is the Dodge brand's official source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory for a new generation of muscle-car enthusiasts looking for "ready to run" parts.

Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

