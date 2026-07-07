Fiat Topolino Lands on US Shores

FIAT brings la dolce vita to America with the arrival of the Fiat Topolino

Highly anticipated Topolino marks Stellantis' first entry into the U.S. micromobility segment

Limited quantities of 2026 Fiat Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita are available now through select dealers

Low-speed vehicle designed for neighborhood and lifestyle use, with potential for street-legal capability by late summer 2026

Topolino MSRP is $13,995 (not including destination fee)

A new expression of joyful, purpose-driven mobility for FIAT

Within Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, FIAT plays a central role in expanding customer choice, delivering accessible, design-driven mobility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A little piece of la dolce vita is now crossing the Atlantic and into America. The Fiat Topolino brings its unmistakable Italian spirit to U.S. shores - playful, stylish and offering a new kind of freedom for modern neighborhoods. More than a vehicle, Topolino is an invitation to rediscover mobility through simplicity, joy and design. The Topolino's highly anticipated arrival also marks a strategic step forward for FIAT within Stellantis, expanding into the fast-growing micromobility space.

Fiat Topolino lands on U.S. shores, available for orders in July 2026.

"Topolino represents a new chapter for the brand in the U.S. - defined not just by size, but by purpose," said Olivier Francois, FIAT brand CEO. "With Topolino, we bring a feeling, a lifestyle, a reminder that mobility can be joyful, expressive and beautifully simple.

"FIAT continues to stand apart by embracing its legacy in small cars, redefining mobility, and anticipating evolving customer needs. With the introduction of Topolino, FIAT brings its unmistakable Italian design and iconic character into this fast-growing segment, offering a fresh, stylish alternative that reimagines urban and neighborhood mobility."

Compact and unmistakably Italian, the Fiat Topolino is a low-speed electric vehicle designed for life beyond crowded streets - from coastal drives and resort communities to private neighborhoods. In the United States, for example, most golf cart owners purchase these vehicles for purposes far beyond the golf course, reflecting a broader demand for practical, everyday micromobility solutions that the current market has yet to fully address.

Inspired by Italy's design culture and seaside spirit, it trades speed for experience, turning everyday movement into something memorable. Lightweight, fully electric and thoughtfully designed, Topolino reimagines mobility as something more personal and more human - a vehicle made for moments, from sunset rides to spontaneous plans.

The offer includes two body styles, Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita.

Exterior Features

Verde Vita exterior color

14-inch wheels with vintage covers

LED lamps

Hinged opening windows

Symmetrical body design

Panoramic sunroof (Topolino)

Roll-back soft-top (Topolino Dolcevita)

Door rope (Topolino Dolcevita)

Dolce Vita badging

Interior Features

Digital cluster

Storage compartment / glove box

Gear selector

Luggage space

Phone holder

Bag hook

Windshield defrost (Topolino)

Powertrain and Performance

5.4-kWh lithium-ion battery

Maximum speed: 19 mph

*Topolino owners have ability to increase maximum speed to 25 mph to become street legal through installation of Low Speed Vehicle ( LSV ) conversion kit - by end of summer 2026

*Topolino LSV Range: up to 46 miles

Full charge in approximately five hours (2.3 kW AC)

Product Details

Vehicle dimensions : 4'7'' by 8'3'' by 5'1''

Weight: 1,073 lbs (Topolino)

An LSV is a federally regulated street-legal motor vehicle capable of speeds between 20 and 25 mph. Unlike standard golf carts restricted to the golf course, LSVs are legal on public roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less.

With a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $13,995 (not including destination fee), limited quantities of 2026 Fiat Topolino and Topolino Dolcevita are available now through select dealers across the U.S. For more information, visit fiatusa.com.

Within Stellantis' FaSTLAne 2030 strategy, FIAT plays a central role in expanding customer choice, delivering accessible, design-driven mobility tailored for how people live and move today. Rooted in Italian creativity and amplified by global scale, FIAT helps bring a new generation of electric and urban solutions to market with speed, relevance and purpose. In doing so, it contributes directly to Stellantis' ambition to deliver more choice, more affordability and more meaningful innovation for customers worldwide.

Additionally, FIAT has partnered with Motori & Customs as a third-party outfitter to offer U.S. customers an exclusive collection of curated Topolino editions, along with fully bespoke, tailor-made customization services. Whether selecting from thoughtfully designed signature editions or commissioning a one-of-one creation, customers can personalize their Fiat Topolino to reflect their individual style. Additional details are available at motoricustoms.com

FIAT Brand

With a rich history dating back more than 125 years, FIAT brand has stayed true to its pillars of iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor that come standard with every Fiat.

The Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe, is the lightest passenger BEV in the market, delivering an estimated range of 149 miles. Featuring a 42-kWh battery, the Fiat 500e combines BEV capability with quintessential design cues that make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis