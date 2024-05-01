Dodge Restarts Horsepower Locator, 'Last Call' Open for 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge is rebooting the brand’s Dodge Horsepower Locator, just in time to help the Brotherhood of Muscle lock down a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI “Last Call” model, now available at select Dodge dealerships.

Dodge Horsepower Locator reopens to help Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle find a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 'Last Call' model

Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI features yellow SRT Brembo brakes, honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow accents, black "392" vinyl fender decals with yellow accents and more

Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI is first in a series of 'Last Call' models that commemorate the final calendar year of V-8 HEMI® engine production for Dodge Durango

Dodge Horsepower Locator tool refines searches by vehicle color and zip code radius, helping customers more quickly locate a dealer with a Durango 'Last Call' model

Horsepower Locator provides dealer information and link to dealer website, making reaching out and placing orders easy

2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 'Last Call' model available at a starting MSRP of $89,795

Details on additional Dodge Durango 'Last Call' special-edition models will be shared later this year, with dealer allocation information available through Dodge Horsepower Locator

Dodge is rebooting the brand's Dodge Horsepower Locator, just in time to help the Brotherhood of Muscle lock down a 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Last Call model, now available at select Dodge dealerships.

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI, announced earlier this year, is the first in a series of Last Call models that will commemorate the final calendar year of V-8 HEMI® engine production for the Dodge Durango. The Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI adds premium content, including yellow SRT Brembo brakes, honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow accents, black "392" vinyl fender decals with yellow accents, 20-by-10-inch lightweight SRT wheels and much more, available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $89,795, excluding a $1,595 destination fee.

The interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool helps customers identify a nearby dealer with their dream Durango Last Call model. Customers will be able to refine searches by vehicle color and zip code radius, and the list of available vehicles will be refreshed weekly as dealer allocation is updated. Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI models are allocated to Dodge dealers based on dealer sales performance.

Dealer information and a link to the dealer website is also provided to make reaching out and placing orders easier. Customers can visit the Horsepower Locator to search for dealers with available allocations and order their vehicle.

The Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI signifies the final run of 475-horsepower Durango SRT 392 V-8 models, which will end production in July at the close of the 2024 model year. Dodge Durango 2025 model year Last Call special-edition vehicles will celebrate the 5.7L HEMI-powered Durango R/T and the legendary 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat — the most powerful SUV ever, fueled by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine — with final production of the Durango R/T and Durango SRT Hellcat set to wrap up by December 31, 2024.

Full details on 2025 model year Dodge Durango Last Call special-edition models will be shared later this year. Dealer allocation information on all Durango "Last Call" models will be available through the Dodge Horsepower Locator.

2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

Production of the all-wheel-drive 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI will be limited to a run of up to 1,000 units, split between four available exterior colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle. Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI special-edition vehicle content includes:

20-by-10-inch lightweight Satin Black forged SRT wheels

Yellow SRT Brembo brakes

Satin Black "392" vinyl fender decals with yellow accents

Honeycomb-textured dual exterior stripes with yellow-accents

Black exhaust tips

Midnight Metallic grille and liftgate badges

Unique SRT interior accented with yellow and silver stitching (seats, steering wheel and shifter)

SRT "392" logo embroidered on seatbacks; seats embellished with yellow and silver stitch

Leather steering wheel featuring red LED SRT logo

Forged carbon-fiber interior accents

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis