Jeep® Brand and Marvel Reveal Next Phase of Collaboration in New 'The Original Superheroes' Summer of Jeep Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Speed Speed Together with Marvel, the Jeep® brand reveals “The Original Superheroes" 2026 Summer of Jeep marketing and advertising campaign.

Jeep® continues celebration of 85 years of freedom and adventure in new Summer of Jeep campaign, "The Original Superheroes," in collaboration with Marvel

Initiative brings Captain America iconography to Jeep Wrangler America250 edition, featuring an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover

"The Original Superheroes" recognizes and features seven of nine veterans of the armed forces who served as captains; celebrates the brand's iconic nameplates, including Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Cherokee, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer and Compass

Collaboration will include a co-branded marketing campaign across the Jeep brand portfolio in late 2026, supporting the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" in theaters Dec. 18, 2026

Jeep® brand and Marvel reveal the next phase of their marketing and product collaboration today, with the launch of the Summer of Jeep campaign, "The Original Superheroes."

"The Original Superheroes," a powerful nod to the brand's origins, captures the Jeep Wrangler A250 edition being airdropped from a military cargo plane in a striking homage to the Willys MB deployments of World War II.

On land, the Jeep brand's iconic nameplates, including Grand Cherokee, Cherokee, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer and Compass, each driven by a real U.S. veteran, all captains across land, air and sea, close ranks alongside the Jeep Wrangler A250 Edition. The two pilots in the cargo plane are also veterans who served in other ranks.

"The Original Superheroes" reframes heroism by spotlighting the real-life men and women whose missions Jeep vehicles once supported on the front lines, reinforcing the idea that heroism is not fictional, it is forged through service, selflessness and courage. The veterans' service ranged from 3 -24 years; they are no longer active duty and all were honorably discharged (during the filming, a military consultant was on set to ensure authenticity and accuracy to military culture).

The featured captains include:

Capt. Gary Neuger (Jeep Wrangler A250 driver)

Capt. Kschris Anda (Jeep Wrangler driver)

Capt. Scott Kennedy (Jeep Grand Cherokee driver)

Capt. Joz McCaw (Jeep Cherokee driver)

Capt. Margaret McCoy (Jeep Compass driver)

Capt. Roberto Portales (Jeep Gladiator driver)

Capt. Hiram Murray (Jeep Grand Wagoneer driver)

"Since 1941, the Jeep brand - like Captain America - has been shaped by service to something bigger than itself," said Olivier François. "'The Original Superheroes' honors our shared 85-year legacy in the most genuine way possible, celebrating Captain America's symbolism while recognizing the real people who inspire it. By spotlighting real veterans, captains across land, air and sea, it's a powerful reminder of what leadership, service and true heroism look like."

"Our lineup, from Jeep Wrangler to Grand Wagoneer, reflects 85 years of Jeep heritage built on proven capability, authentic freedom and a bold spirit," said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. "For generations, including the servicemen and women who first relied on Jeep vehicles, the brand has stood for more than transportation; it has symbolized resilience, freedom and the ability to go anywhere, do anything. With the Summer of Jeep, we're bringing that legacy to life across our portfolio. Our collaboration with Marvel pairs two iconic brands rooted in adventure and courage, making it a natural fit to showcase vehicles that continue to set the standard for capability and exploration today."

"The Original Superheroes" long-form video will run across social media channels, with a 30-second cutdown spot for television.

As Jeep marks 25 consecutive years as America's "Most Patriotic Brand," the legendary off-road adventure brand and Marvel announced plans last month for a comprehensive marketing campaign that unites two American icons - the Jeep Wrangler and Captain America. Both born in 1941 and shaped by a shared legacy of courage, adventure, freedom and service, together the Jeep brand and Marvel are merging storytelling and entertainment to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration that celebrates their storied 85-year legacies.

The collaboration's first phase debuted May 12 with the Twelve 4 Twelve product drop of the Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition, featuring patriotic red, white and blue design cues and a limited-edition Captain America shield tire cover, placing one of pop culture's most recognizable symbols directly onto the vehicle long regarded as the original SUV and an enduring symbol of freedom around the world.

"Origin Story," a 50-second video blending animation and a comic book aesthetic that supported the launch of the Jeep Wrangler A250 edition, was designed to run across social media channels.

As part of the America250 celebration, Jeep and Marvel have also collaborated on an original, illustrated, limited-edition cover for a reprinted comic book. The exclusive comic book cover with Captain America and the Jeep Wrangler A250 special edition, featuring the Captain America shield tire cover, will come with the purchase of the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition.

As America officially marks its 250th birthday this July 4, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge and Ram, the exclusive automotive partners of America250, are celebrating the momentous occasion with a new America250-themed building wrap on its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, featuring signature photography by world-renowned portrait artist Platon. The headquarters' iconic Pentastar is illuminated in red, white and blue to mark the July 4 celebration.

The Jeep brand's "The Original Superheroes" and "Origin Story," both directed by Anthony Leonardi III, are produced in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.

Marvel

Marvel is one of the world's most prominent entertainment brands, built on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for over 85 years. The Marvel brand spans entertainment, including film, television, publishing, licensing, games, live events, digital media and more.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

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SOURCE Stellantis