Dodge//SRT Expands Dodge Power Dollars, Rewards Enthusiasts Who Crave More Power

  • Industry-exclusive program gives customers $10 per horsepower cash allowance toward the purchase of 2023 model-year Dodge Charger SXT, GT and R/T models, 2023 Challenger SXT, GT and R/T models
  • Dodge Power Dollars available on all 2024 Dodge Durango trims, including SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models
  • For the first time ever, the 2024 Dodge Hornet is eligible for Dodge Power Dollars
  • Dodge Power Dollars starts Aug. 6, 2024
Dodge//SRT is making performance even more attainable, expanding its popular Dodge Power Dollars national sales promotion from Charger and Challenger models to now include 2024 model-year Durango 392 and Durango Hellcat models and, for the first time ever, the Dodge Hornet.
"Dodge brand total sales in the U.S. increased 16% from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2024, and we plan to continue to build on that momentum," said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. "We know our Dodge//SRT enthusiasts crave more power and performance, and Dodge Power Dollars gives them an extra boost to join the Brotherhood of Muscle."

Starting today, customers across the United States can get $10 per horsepower cash allowance toward the purchase of 2023 model-year Dodge Charger SXT, GT and R/T models, 2023 Challenger SXT, GT and R/T models and all 2024 Dodge Durango trims, including SRT 392 and supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® SRT Hellcat models that produce 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. For the first time ever, the 2024 Dodge Hornet is also eligible for the industry-exclusive program.

Dodge Power Dollars examples include: 

Durango

HP

Dollars

SXT

293

$2,930

GT/Citadel V-6

295

$2,950

R/T/Citadel V-8

360

$3,600

SRT 392

475

$4,750

SRT Hellcat

710

$7,100

Hornet

HP

Dollars

GT

268

$2,680

R/T

288

$2,880

Charger

HP

Dollars

SXT

292

$2,920

GT

300

$3.000

R/T

370

$3,700

Challenger

HP

Dollars

SXT/GT

303

$3,030

R/T

375

$3,750

Dodge//SRT
For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car led by the all-new, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

