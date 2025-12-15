Does A Person's Gender Affect What It Means To Be A Christian?

Xulon Press presents a discussion of spiritual freedom and the value of women in God's work.

FULSHEAR, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Nancy Nystrom explores questions asked by many in Am I Christian Enough! And What Does Being A Woman Have To Do With That? ($23.99, paperback, 9798868528224; $9.99, e-book, 9798868528231).

AM I CHRISTIAN ENOUGH! - And What Does Being A Woman Have To Do With That?

Throughout her life and ministry, Nystrom has encountered opposition for being a woman, a Christian, and a leader, all at the same time. In this book, she includes personal stories, biblical references and her perspective on religious dogma as she explores questions that are seldom asked. Nystrom encourages women to live without fear and move forward in freedom.

"I have been told that I wasn't religious enough, not even a Christian, because I don't judge or condemn other Christian faiths, and I have been told that I could not succeed simply because I was a woman. This is what inspired me to write this book," said Nystrom.

Nancy Nystrom was born in Texas, then spent most of her adult life in Colorado where she raised her children, owned businesses, and sold ranches. She eventually returned to Houston, as well as purchasing a second home in Mexico. After the death of her son in 1994, Nystrom was forever changed, and so were many others, because this event inspired her to found Casa Hogar Los Angelitos children's home in Manzanillo, Mexico. Nystrom is also the author of Each Day a Portion, I See You, and Cries Of The Heart.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Am I Christian Enough! And What Does Being A Woman Have To Do With That? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

