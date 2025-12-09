Some Bonds Need To Be Honored, While Others Need To Be Broken

News provided by

Xulon Press

Dec 09, 2025, 15:25 ET

Xulon Press presents an original work of young adult fiction for Spanish speakers.

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Alma Ascencio de Alas shares a Christian romance entitled El Lazo: ¿Seguro quieres romperlo? [The Bond: Are you sure you want to break it?] ($19.99, paperback, 9798868523571; $9.99, e-book, 9798868523588).

Roger has no doubts about his love for Bianca, but he doesn't know what will happen if they decide to break the bond that holds them both captive.

Continue Reading
El Lazo
El Lazo

"I was inspired by the need to present to young people the harsh reality of Satan's offers in the world and how to counter them with the truth of Christ," said Ascencio de Alas.

Alma Raquel Ascencio Velarde de Alas was born in Ecuador and always loved writing poetry and short stories, but did not discover her ability to write novels until college. She has served in the areas of psychology, theology, education, and ministry, and currently lives in El Salvador with her husband and three children.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. El Lazo: ¿Seguro quieres romperlo? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Animal Loving Families Will Adore Reading About Farm Fruits

Animal Loving Families Will Adore Reading About Farm Fruits

Author Heather Ellison invites children and their families to share Farm Fruits: Learning About God's Word On The Farm ($14.99, paperback,...
Retired USMC Combat Officer Spins Military Principles and Life Experience Into a Fascinating Perspective on Faith and Spiritual Warfare

Retired USMC Combat Officer Spins Military Principles and Life Experience Into a Fascinating Perspective on Faith and Spiritual Warfare

Author Richard Cope guides Christians to live an active, purposeful life in Doing the Christian Life: Boot Camp for Christians Learning What it Means ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Books

Books

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics