Some Bonds Need To Be Honored, While Others Need To Be Broken

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Alma Ascencio de Alas shares a Christian romance entitled El Lazo: ¿Seguro quieres romperlo? [The Bond: Are you sure you want to break it?] ($19.99, paperback, 9798868523571; $9.99, e-book, 9798868523588).

Roger has no doubts about his love for Bianca, but he doesn't know what will happen if they decide to break the bond that holds them both captive.

El Lazo

"I was inspired by the need to present to young people the harsh reality of Satan's offers in the world and how to counter them with the truth of Christ," said Ascencio de Alas.

Alma Raquel Ascencio Velarde de Alas was born in Ecuador and always loved writing poetry and short stories, but did not discover her ability to write novels until college. She has served in the areas of psychology, theology, education, and ministry, and currently lives in El Salvador with her husband and three children.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. El Lazo: ¿Seguro quieres romperlo? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

