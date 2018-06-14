Does Your Electrical Tape Measure Up?

1. Tape Grade: Electrical tape backings can be either monomeric or polymeric in construction. Lower grade monomeric tapes are made using short-chain plasticizers, which degrade over time, but are an economical choice for general purpose jobs. Polymeric electrical tapes have long-chain plasticizers, which are more durable, provide tighter seals, and protect against corrosion.

2. Color: Using the right color of electrical tape in phasing tasks ensures safety by indicating the wire's voltage and phase for electricians.

3. Tape Stretch: Elongation is used to describe a tape's ability to stretch before breaking. Higher elongation means that the tape is strong enough to be stretched further without breaking. Lower grades of tape tend to keep their stretched-out shape rather than returning to form and holding tight to the wire, To properly insulate a wire using electrical tape, tape must be stretched while wrapped around the wire, and return to form after application, resulting in a tighter hold.

4. Ease of Use: Don't forget to choose a tape that is easy to handle! Look for an electrical tape that is hand-tearable, easy to wrap around wires, and unwinds easily.

5. Code Compliance: Tapes that are UL Listed or CSA Approved have been rigorously tested to ensure they will deliver the performance qualities needed for the application.

