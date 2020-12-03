Dog-U-Copies: Dog Photo Contest Winners Find Fame and Free Printing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dog owners from all across America submitted their dog photos for DocuCopies' first-ever calendar contest, competing to win free printing and one of just 13 coveted spots in the national printing company's 2021 promotional calendar.

After receiving hundreds of submissions from their customers (including pigs and cats), the team at DocuCopies used a rank-choice voting system to narrow it down to the best of the best. Each photo was evaluated for its composition, originality and overall cuteness factor.

Dog-U-Copies: 2021 Dog Calendar DocuCopies.com

Each of the 12-month winners received $50 in DocuCopies printing credit and a featured calendar page for their pup, while the cover winner received $100 in printing and the most prestigious page of the year.

DocuCopies has been sending out free promotional calendars with larger print jobs for over a decade, but this is the first time they've engaged (and rewarded) their customers to help make something new and exciting.

"Dog calendars are immensely popular every holiday season, and we know people love showing off their own dogs," says DocuCopies President Jeff Corbo. "When we came up with the idea, we didn't know what kind of response we would get. But after seeing how many photos came in after just two weeks, we look forward to running more contests in the future."

DocuCopies offers custom calendar printing as one of their many book printing services . Other book binding options include stapled booklets (saddle stitch), spiral, wire-o, perfect, comb and 3-ring binders.

The Dog-U-Copies 2021 Photo Calendar is only available to DocuCopies customers, but anyone else who wants to indulge in the cuteness can view the winners at https://www.docucopies.com/dog-photo-contest/

For more information on DocuCopies' online printing services, including custom calendars (upload or design online), books and booklets, visit https://www.docucopies.com .

