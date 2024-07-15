DOGS DESCEND ON NEW YORK CITY WITH AKC® MEET THE BREEDS®

- Family-fun, educational event returns to the Jacob K. Javits Center January 25th-26TH 2025-

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) is bringing back America's largest educational dog extravaganza to the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City with its annual AKC® Meet the Breeds®, sponsored by Purina Pro Plan, on January 25th and 26th, 2025. This family-friendly canine showcase is a unique opportunity for dog lovers to meet and play with hundreds of dogs and puppies while learning about responsible dog ownership and understanding which breeds may fit their lifestyle.

AKC Meet the Breeds at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, photographed by John Ricard, 917 848 4197.

"Last year, more than 30,000 people came out to enjoy all that AKC Meet the Breeds has to offer," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "We are thrilled to return to the Javits Center and again provide tri-state area dog lovers with the one-of-a-kind experience of meeting and playing with hundreds of dogs, learning directly from breed experts, and experiencing exciting demonstrations of canine training and athleticism."

From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers and every breed in between, the showcase gives pet lovers the unique opportunity to:

Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds

Discover new breeds and talk to experts to determine which breeds work for their lifestyle

Learn about responsible pet ownership

See many fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills

Participate in games and photo opportunities with the whole family, including a Kid's Zone with crafts, fun, and games

For more information on AKC Meet the Breeds, please visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.