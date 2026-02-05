Dogtopia and YogaSix Team Up for "Paws and Poses" to Redefine Everyday Wellness for Pet Parents

Monthlong Initiative Launches as Part of Ongoing Collaboration Between Leading Pet Wellness and Yoga Franchises

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pet parents increasingly prioritize wellness for both themselves and their dogs, Dogtopia, the nation's leading pet wellness franchise, and YogaSix, a leading franchised yoga brand in the United States, are teaming up this February to make healthy routines easier to maintain. The brands' new "Paws and Poses" initiative connects movement, mindfulness, and trusted dog care so pet parents can focus on their own well-being while their dogs stay active and engaged.

"Paws and Poses" brings together time on the yoga mat with trusted dog daycare and enrichment to reduce stress, build consistency, and support physical and emotional well-being for both people and dogs. Throughout the month, participating locations will offer cross-promotions and local experiences that help pet parents fit self-care and a little downward dog into their schedules, while their dogs enjoy social play, activity and attentive care.

The February initiative is part of a broader Dogtopia x YogaSix collaboration in 2026, spotlighting the role routine, community and intentional care play in supporting the mental and physical well-being of both pet parents and their dogs. The partnership launched last month with national digital promotions and collaborative social media moments, with additional consumer-focused activations planned in the months ahead, including a National Puppy Day celebration in March.

"Dogs thrive when they are active, social, and engaged, and that positive energy and purpose carries over to their families," said Neil Gill, President of Dogtopia. "Paws and Poses gives dog parents peace of mind to focus on their own well-being, knowing their dogs are also getting the structure, activity, and enrichment they need."

"Consistency matters when it comes to wellness, especially for pet parents balancing busy schedules," said Hillary Sherman, President of YogaSix. "This partnership brings movement and community together in a way that fits naturally into daily routines."

"Paws and Poses" will take place at select Dogtopia and YogaSix locations nationwide. Experiences and offers may vary by location. For more information about the Dogtopia x YogaSix partnership and Paws and Poses, visit https://www.dogtopia.com/partner-promo/yogasix/.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About YogaSix

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building and cardio-boosting fitness classes, and restorative yoga classes accessible to all. YogaSix has six Signature class formats, including Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Signature Hot and Warm, Y6 Power Flow, and Y6 Sculpt & Flow, plus three Specialty Classes: Y6 Mix, Y6 TRX, and the new Y6 Mobility. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 four years running, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, a leading curator of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com.

