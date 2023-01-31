Dogtopia Celebrates Another Year of Record-Breaking Success In 2022

Largest and fastest-growing dog daycare provider opened 40 new daycares and signed 114 new franchise agreements, poised for a successful 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the world's largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise, was the "top dog" of the pet industry in 2022. The Phoenix-based brand is proud to share that it opened 40 new daycares for the year, bringing the total number of locations to 223 across North America, positioning the brand as the largest dog daycare provider and the only brand that offers genuine wellness attributes through exercise and socialization. With another 50 daycares expected to open in 2023 as well as further care and prevention initiatives to help dogs and parents live long, healthy, happy lives together, the company will continue to solidify itself as the leader in dog and pet parent wellness.

Celebrating a banner year with a 45% increase in systemwide revenue, 24% same-store sales growth and providing 4.2 million daycare experiences to dogs and pet parents throughout the U.S. and Canada, it's clear that Dogtopia's modern approach to dog wellness is a favorite for pet parents and furry friends.

Approaching 500 licenses awarded since 2016, 114 of which were awarded in 2022, Dogtopia continues to attract sophisticated and experienced multi-unit developers, family offices as well as passionate, local owner-operators and families looking to invest in the rapidly growing pet industry. The company hit the ground running during the start of 2022 by securing the largest franchise agreement in company history, which will bring 60 new locations to various local communities across the U.S. Behind the massive deal is Prospect Hill Growth Partners, a Boston-area private equity firm, who partnered with Dogtopia's existing Portland-area franchisee, Jamie Weeks, to spearhead the development. Dogtopia also welcomed experienced franchisees from notable brands such as Dunkin', Jersey Mike's Subs, Sport Clips, Jimmy John's and Orangetheory Fitness.

Dogtopia also made immense strides for veterans and service dogs, including support for and promotion of a newly published study led by Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine and backed by the Dogtopia Foundation this past July. The study evidenced the importance of service dogs for veterans with PTSD and identified more specifically which dogs and human-animal interactions lead to the best outcomes. Further supporting this cause, Dogtopia launched the Dogs Save Lives campaign from September to November, which raised more than $150,000 and involved sales of a limited-edition T-shirt and speaking engagements with Retired Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans and her service dog. Last but not least, Dogtopia partnered with Painting with a Twist, the nation's leading paint and sip brand, and helped raise nearly $30,000 for the Dogtopia Foundation through Paint Your Pet events that took place during National Service Dog Month (September). With the help of generous pet parents, amazing brand partners and the local daycare teams, more than $1 million was raised for the Dogtopia Foundation in 2022.

"We are thrilled with all the amazing accomplishments Dogtopia had in 2022," said CEO, Neil Gill. "Dogtopia's initiatives to continue supporting U.S. veterans and partnering with well-known brands were certainly a highlight and exemplify the strength of our brand. We cannot wait to see what 2023 holds for our teams, pet parents and Dogtopia dogs."

With more than 220 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's largest and fastest-growing franchise brand in the booming pet services industry. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, refreshing spa services, and nose to tail inspections among other perks, promoting safe socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia's services are all-inclusive with top-quality meals prepared according to each pet parent's request, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away.

The Dogtopia franchise family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings, and many different types of business owners. For more information about Dogtopia in general or the franchise opportunity, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Mia Rusch, Fishman Public Relations, 847-987-2199, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogtopia