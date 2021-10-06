Dogtopia Foundation Celebrates Milestone During National Service Dog Month

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, announced today that the Dogtopia Foundation has helped sponsor more than 100 service dogs for veterans. Since the Foundation's inception, Dogtopia daycares have collectively achieved this milestone by raising nearly $1 million, including almost $60,000 during September, which is National Service Dog Month.

In addition to this milestone, several Dogtopia daycares across the country were able to celebrate additional sponsorship goals. During September, 11 new service dog sponsorships were added to support the training of loyal, caring canine companions for the heroes who served our country. Dogtopia daycare centers in Arlington Heights, Downtown Orlando, Eau Claire, Olathe and Tanque Verde helped sponsor their first dog each; Dogtopia of Springfield and Dogtopia of The Woodlands North helped sponsor their third dog; Dogtopia of Dulles and Dogtopia of Historic Phoenix helped sponsor their fourth dog; and Dogtopia of Fredericksburg and Dogtopia of Waco helped sponsor their fifth dog. Service dogs sponsored by the Dogtopia Foundation are trained and prepared by non-profit partners including America's VetDogs, K9s For Warriors, Next Step Service Dogs, Mutts with a Mission, paws4people, Service Dogs, Inc., NEADS, and PAWS with a Cause.

"We are so proud of our Dogtopia owners, team members and pet parents for their commitment to the Dogtopia Foundation and for raising money to support our veterans in need of service dogs," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "We know the waitlist is long, and we will continue to do all we can to support the brave men and women who served our country."

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world and providing service dogs to veterans is just one of the three key pillars of the Dogtopia Foundation that helps to achieve this mission. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has also supported causes centered on youth literacy programs and employment initiatives for adults with autism.

"In addition to being kind and loving animals, dogs don't pass any judgement and can really help those in need of emotional and physical assistance with the companionship they need to fulfill their daily life with confidence," said Liz Meyers, Director of the Dogtopia Foundation. By connecting dogs with the organizations it supports, the Foundation can help returning veterans, adults with autism and children reach their full potential.

For more information about the Dogtopia Foundation and how you can help sponsor future service dogs, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org. If you are interested in learning more about the Dogtopia franchise in general, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world through funding programs focused around service dogs for veterans, youth literacy programs and employment initiatives for adults with autism. The Foundation's aim is to identify needs, fill gaps and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in the three areas of focus. By connecting dogs with the organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation will help returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org

