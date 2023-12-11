Dogtopia Launches 'In My Dog Era' Photo Contest, Drawing Inspiration from Taylor Swift's Iconic Magazine Cover with Her Beloved Cat Benji

News provided by

Dogtopia

11 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has announced the launch of its "In My Dog Era" photo contest, in honor of Taylor Swift's recent recognition as TIME Person of the Year.

From December 8 through December 21, pet parents are encouraged to submit their own "imi-tay-tion" of Taylor and her cat Benji's iconic cover photo with their dog. Participation is encouraged for all dogs and dog lovers, whether affiliated with Dogtopia or not. The winner will enjoy a month of unlimited dog daycare.

Continue Reading
Dogtopia launches "In My Dog Era" contest on social media.
Dogtopia launches "In My Dog Era" contest on social media.

To enter, simply post your photo on Instagram using the hashtag #InMyDogEra or upload your photo here. Full terms and conditions of the contest can be found here, and the winner will be selected by January 4, 2024.

Open to all dog parents, the contest celebrates transformation, mirroring Taylor Swift's evolution from a country star to a pop culture icon and Dogtopia's journey from a traditional kennel to a wellness-focused brand.

"Taylor Swift embodies reinvention and innovation, values that are deeply rooted at Dogtopia," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "Like Taylor's transformative journey, we've become the largest and leading pet services brand in the world. With the most stringent safety protocols in the industry, we've led industry change and evolved into a wellness brand that delivers nearly 5 million dog experiences each year across our more than 250 daycare, boarding, and spa facilities."

Dogtopia has continuously redefined the dog daycare industry by focusing on safe socialization, exercise, and education. Beyond a traditional daycare, Dogtopia offers a holistic wellness approach, providing a nurturing environment for dogs to thrive.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia:
Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Dogtopia

Also from this source

Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Dogtopia Opens 250th Location

Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Dogtopia Opens 250th Location

Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has achieved yet another milestone with the opening of its 250th dog daycare center. The brand ...
Local Pups Can Now Come, Sit and Stay at the New Dogtopia of Lafayette

Local Pups Can Now Come, Sit and Stay at the New Dogtopia of Lafayette

Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, is opening a new location in Lafayette on October 10. Situated at 5539...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.