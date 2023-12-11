Dogtopia Launches 'In My Dog Era' Photo Contest, Drawing Inspiration from Taylor Swift's Iconic Magazine Cover with Her Beloved Cat Benji

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has announced the launch of its "In My Dog Era" photo contest, in honor of Taylor Swift's recent recognition as TIME Person of the Year.

From December 8 through December 21, pet parents are encouraged to submit their own "imi-tay-tion" of Taylor and her cat Benji's iconic cover photo with their dog. Participation is encouraged for all dogs and dog lovers, whether affiliated with Dogtopia or not. The winner will enjoy a month of unlimited dog daycare.

Dogtopia launches "In My Dog Era" contest on social media.

To enter, simply post your photo on Instagram using the hashtag #InMyDogEra or upload your photo here. Full terms and conditions of the contest can be found here, and the winner will be selected by January 4, 2024.

Open to all dog parents, the contest celebrates transformation, mirroring Taylor Swift's evolution from a country star to a pop culture icon and Dogtopia's journey from a traditional kennel to a wellness-focused brand.

"Taylor Swift embodies reinvention and innovation, values that are deeply rooted at Dogtopia," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "Like Taylor's transformative journey, we've become the largest and leading pet services brand in the world. With the most stringent safety protocols in the industry, we've led industry change and evolved into a wellness brand that delivers nearly 5 million dog experiences each year across our more than 250 daycare, boarding, and spa facilities."

Dogtopia has continuously redefined the dog daycare industry by focusing on safe socialization, exercise, and education. Beyond a traditional daycare, Dogtopia offers a holistic wellness approach, providing a nurturing environment for dogs to thrive.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

