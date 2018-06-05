Dojo by BullGuard Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner for Communication Service Providers

The IoT market is exploding, with consumer spending on smart home systems and services predicted to reach $158 billion by 2020 (Source: Strategy Analytics). While consumers are aware of the cybersecurity risk posed by so many connected devices, 80 percent of them state they prefer a provider to manage their digital needs. The Dojo IoT Vulnerability Scanner allows CSPs to access valuable data regarding the types of devices subscribers are using on their home network. This data allows the CSP to better serve the individual user, providing value-add services and ensuring greater insight into, and protection from, global vulnerabilities.

"The future of IoT is already here and it brings with it a clear advantage for CSPs," said Yossi Atias, GM, IoT Security at BullGuard. "As a trusted provider who supplies the network and is regularly engaged with the customer, CSPs have both the onus and the opportunity to ensure the meteoric rise of smart home devices doesn't result in an equally meteoric rise of IOT-related cyberattacks. Having critical insight into the devices consumers use most in their home in order to provide flexible, enterprise-grade security presents a win-win opportunity for CSPs and consumers alike."

Dojo's IoT Vulnerability Scanner (DIS) is a flexible solution built for the demands of today's CSPs. The Intelligent Scanner can be quickly integrated and implemented to maximize revenue streams through a CSP's existing app via SDK, or as a white-labeled solution. In addition, CSPs can choose to mange the service on premise, or opt for cloud deployment managed as a service by Dojo.

The Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner features:

Automatic Device Discovery: scans an individual's home Wi-Fi network without having to install any software or connect any devices to their router, and uses combination of both local and cloud-based intelligent detection engines for fast and accurate device discovery. The Dojo app provides the user with full transparency into their home network by identifying every connected device on their network and providing the consumer with comprehensive insight into their Wi-Fi network and all its connected devices.

scans an individual's home Wi-Fi network without having to install any software or connect any devices to their router, and uses combination of both local and cloud-based intelligent detection engines for fast and accurate device discovery. The Dojo app provides the user with full transparency into their home network by identifying every connected device on their network and providing the consumer with comprehensive insight into their Wi-Fi network and all its connected devices. Network Security Score: the Dojo Intelligent Scanner utilizes Dojo by BullGuard's cloud-based security risk assessment platform to analyze vulnerabilities at the device level. Following each full network scan, the Dojo Intelligent Scanner displays the vulnerabilities and an overall score from 10 (best) to one (worst).

the Dojo Intelligent Scanner utilizes Dojo by BullGuard's cloud-based security risk assessment platform to analyze vulnerabilities at the device level. Following each full network scan, the Dojo Intelligent Scanner displays the vulnerabilities and an overall score from 10 (best) to one (worst). API-based open platform: the Dojo Intelligent IoT security platform is an open, API-based platform that enables integration of third party apps to its discovery and vulnerability engine.

CSPs, telcos and operators interested in white-labeling the Dojo Intelligent IoT Vulnerability Scanner into their platform or wish to leverage Dojo's API-based platform, please visit https://dojo.bullguard.com/service-providers/contact/.

About BullGuard

BullGuard is a market leader in consumer cybersecurity. We make it simple to protect everything in your digital life – from your data, to your identity and your smart home. The BullGuard product portfolio extends to PCs, tablets and smartphone protection, and includes internet security, comprehensive mobile security, 24/7 identity protection and social media protection. BullGuard released the world's first IoT vulnerability scanner and leads the consumer cybersecurity industry in providing continuous innovation.

Dojo by BullGuard is an award-winning intelligent cyber defense system and service that provides the highest level of protection to consumers across all of their connected devices and smart homes. Dojo is the cornerstone of a smart home, ensuring a connected world where every consumer in every home is smart, safe and protected.

Privately held, BullGuard is based in Bucharest, London, Silicon Valley and Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Twitter @BullGuard and @DojoSafe, like us on Facebook at BullGuard and Dojo or learn more at https://www.bullguard.com.

