Dolbey Announces AI Assist, Generative AI for Healthcare Workflow Automation

News provided by

Dolbey and Company, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 10:05 ET

CINCINNATI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolbey has announced AI Assist, an expansion of Fusion Narrate powered by nVoq, which offers generative AI for healthcare workflow automation. AI Assist is an evolution in speech recognition and automation technology that allows healthcare providers to access and utilize revolutionary generative AI within a private, secure, and HIPAA-compliant environment.

AI Assist offers drastic productivity efficiencies to healthcare organizations by enabling healthcare providers to automate otherwise time-consuming tasks through artificial intelligence. Dolbey's new AI Assist allows for text analysis, summarization, transformation, and generation.

With the use of AI Assist, healthcare providers can automatically generate a suggested impression and recommendation, summarize a report with a bulleted or numbered list, enhance the completeness of medical report documentation, suggest ICD-10 billing codes, and build unique AI-driven workflows in combination with the Fusion Narrate shortcut builder.

"Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance patient care and drive unprecedented productivity advancements is a cornerstone of our research and development strategy," states Curtis Weeks, Dolbey's VP of Product Development. "We are thrilled by the exceptionally positive response from our early adopters, underscoring our commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector."

Dolbey will be showcasing AI Assist at the upcoming ViVE digital health conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center from February 25-28. Learn more at dolbeyspeech.com/ai-assist.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions enhances productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has incorporated the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription, and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey's front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, LISs, PACs, and more, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com

CONTACT: Brian Gaysunas, +18007567828, [email protected]

SOURCE Dolbey and Company, Inc.

