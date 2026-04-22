Dolby and BMW Bring Dolby Atmos to the BMW 7 Series, Expanding Immersive Audio Across Future Models

Debuting At Auto China 2026, The Collaboration Transforms The Vehicle Cabin Into A Premium Entertainment Environment

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and BMW today announced the debut of Dolby Atmos in the new BMW 7 Series, bringing immersive audio into the vehicle cabin and marking the start of its rollout across BMW's vehicle portfolio — extending Dolby Atmos from BMW's flagship luxury sedan to its next-generation vehicles and broadening access to premium in-car entertainment. The integration brings Dolby's immersive sound into one of the world's most iconic luxury vehicles, allowing drivers and passengers to experience music and entertainment with breathtaking clarity, depth, and spatial precision.

Dolby and BMW announced the debut of Dolby Atmos in the new BMW 7 Series, bringing immersive audio into the vehicle cabin and marking the start of its rollout across BMW’s vehicle portfolio.

The new BMW 7 Series delivers Dolby Atmos through BMW's advanced Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, bringing a new dimension of immersive audio into the vehicle cabin. Dolby Atmos enables artists to craft and deliver three-dimensional sound experiences that place audio all around the listener, delivering greater depth, clarity, and detail—bringing listeners closer to the songs and stories they love.

Dolby is working with leading automakers like BMW to transform the vehicle cabin into a fully immersive media environment—enabling consumers to enjoy premium music and audiobook experiences, with cinematic video services featuring Dolby Atmos also being introduced in select markets, including China.

"At Dolby, we believe entertainment is meant to be an experience. Dolby Atmos is transforming the way people experience sound, creating a deeper, more emotional connection to the content they love," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby. "Our collaboration with BMW marks an important step in bringing immersive audio into more aspects of everyday life. As vehicles evolve into connected digital environments, we're working together to make the car a powerful new space for entertainment—delivering premium, studio-quality experiences on the road and expanding Dolby Atmos across BMW's future lineup.

The Car as the Next Entertainment Ecosystem

The introduction of Dolby Atmos in the BMW 7 Series — and its expansion to additional models including the BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase — reflects a broader shift across the automotive industry: the vehicle is no longer seen as just a mode of transportation, but a connected lifestyle platform and destination for premium entertainment.

This shift is already reflected in consumer behavior. According to a 2025 Counterpoint Research study1 of in-car entertainment in China, consumers are placing greater importance on in-car entertainment systems than traditional purchase drivers such as price and exterior design. Immersive sound emerged as the most sought-after premium feature, underscoring the growing demand for high-quality, differentiated in-car experiences.

Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Engineered for the BMW 7 Series

In the new BMW 7 Series, Bowers & Wilkins brings unrivalled clarity and resolution with the all-encompassing sound of Dolby Atmos® with the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. The listening experience is delivered through up to 36 high-performance speakers and 1,965 watts, combining Diamond Dome tweeters, headrest speakers, and roof‑mounted 3D channels to fully leverage the precision of Dolby Atmos.

The result is a highly detailed, three‑dimensional listening environment that turns the BMW 7 Series interior into an immersive audio space, complementing the vehicle's luxury character and advanced rear‑seat entertainment features.

Experiencing Dolby Atmos at the Beijing Auto Show

Visitors to the Beijing Auto Show will be able to experience Dolby Atmos in BMW vehicles at the BMW booth where immersive demonstrations will showcase how Dolby technologies are redefining the in-car entertainment experience.

The new BMW 7 Series and the new BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase featuring Dolby Atmos will be among the vehicles highlighted during the show, demonstrating how immersive audio is helping transform the vehicle cabin into the next generation entertainment space.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

¹ Source: Counterpoint Research, In-Car Entertainment Study, China, April 2025.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.