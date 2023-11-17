Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign

The campaign features Ed's latest hit "Magical" and gives fans an exclusive digital experience powered by Dolby Atmos

LONDON AND SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is teaming up with GRAMMY®-WINNING singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to kick off the start of its latest global brand campaign – "Love More in Dolby." In this first instalment of the campaign, the global pop icon stars in a short concert vignette exploring his latest hit "Magical" from Autumn Variations, Sheeran's seventh studio album. Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the piece explores how Dolby Atmos unlocks artistic expression at its fullest creative capacity while visualizing how fans can "Love" Sheeran's music even more when experienced in Dolby.

Experiencing "Magical" in Dolby Atmos is how it feels to be in love. Are you ready to #LoveMoreInDolby? Check it out: https://dolbylabs.co/LoveEdInDolby #Dolby #DolbyAtmos #EdSheeran #autumnvariations Ed Sheeran x Dolby

"When Dolby Atmos first came out, I remember going around a mate's house and trying it out and thinking 'this is amazing,'" said Ed Sheeran. "Seeing companies like Dolby continue to make music better pushes me as well because when you are in the studio, you want to make something that sounds perfect. I think it's incredible that Dolby Atmos is pushing music to new boundaries."

Adding to the celebration, Sheeran fans are invited to dive deeper into "Magical" through an exclusive Dolby Atmos powered digital fan destination where they can experience loving music more in Dolby firsthand. The site also features a behind-the-scenes interview where Sheeran discusses his first experience with Dolby Atmos, his approach to making music, and the creative direction behind this latest ballad. The digital fan experience launches today in the US and UK, and will launch in France, Spain and Germany on November 27.

"Today, we kick off the celebration of 'Love More in Dolby' with Ed Sheeran, one of the most remarkable global artists of our time," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "In this latest spotlight, we take viewers on a journey exploring the artistry of Ed's latest song 'Magical' while visually illustrating how Dolby Atmos unlocks a more intimate listening experience, which allows fans to love their favourite artist even more when experienced in Dolby."

Dolby Atmos is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby Atmos goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it's hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music in Dolby Atmos. Fans can enjoy "Magical," Autumn Variations, and other Sheeran favourites today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and TIDAL.

For Sheeran fans in the UK and US, Dolby is also offering the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonos Era 300, Sonos' first Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker, and one-year of Apple Music. Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Ends 3/12/23 at 11:59pm GMT.

To learn more and view the official rules, visit: LoveMoreInDolby.com

About "Love More in Dolby"

Dolby's "Love More" campaign, which will run through 2024, aims to spread awareness of the art of what's possible in Dolby. The campaign will celebrate the full potential of Dolby's latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and explore how Dolby experiences are pushing the boundaries of creativity and consumer entertainment – be it in music, home entertainment, live sports, gaming, or cinema. The series of short vignettes will also follow entertainment enthusiasts on a journey of discovery as they experience new depths of emotion and connect deeper to their favourite artists and stories, which is made possible when enjoyed in Dolby.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is headquartered in San Francisco with offices around the world. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports and games, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people around the world. We collaborate with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

About Ed Sheeran

Multiple GRAMMY award winner and global superstar Ed Sheeran burst onto the music scene in 2011 with his debut album "+" (plus). Rapidly establishing himself as a history-making artist, he followed with "x" (multiply), "÷" (divide), "No.6 Collaborations Project" "=" (equals), and, earlier this year, "-" (subtract) – a catalog that has seen Sheeran become one of the world's biggest musical success stories of the 21st century. Sheeran recently wrapped up the North American leg of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour") where he broke attendance records at stadiums across the country. His seventh studio album "Autumn Variations" was released on September 29th. For more information, please visit www.edsheeran.com.

