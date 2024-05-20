Dolby Laboratories President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Yeaman to Host Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

May 20, 2024, 20:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 3:45 PM ET. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Peter Goldmacher
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Rachel Lowery
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected] 

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

