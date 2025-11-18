Dolby Laboratories Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

"We finished FY25 strong, growing Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents, and expanding our addressable market with momentum in Dolby OptiView and the introduction of a new imaging patent pool for content streamers," said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. "As we head into FY26, I'm confident in our strategy to grow our business by delivering value across current and future ecosystems of creatives, content distributors and device makers."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $307 million, compared to $305 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net income was $49 million or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $59 million or $0.61 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, fourth quarter net income was $96 million or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $78 million or $0.81 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Fourth quarter net income included a benefit from discrete tax items of $0.19 per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.28 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby repurchased approximately 479,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $35 million, and ended the quarter with approximately $277 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $1.35 billion, compared to $1.27 billion for the full year of fiscal 2024.

GAAP net income was $255 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $262 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the full year of fiscal 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, full year net income was $414 million or $4.24 per diluted share, compared to $369 million or $3.79 per diluted share for the full year of fiscal 2024.

Cash flows from operations were $472 million, compared to $327 million for the full year of fiscal 2024.

A complete listing of Dolby's non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

Recent Business Highlights

Peacock started streaming its NFL Sunday Night Football games and NBA games in Dolby Atmos.

In September we announced Dolby Vision 2, which expands the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR, unlocking the full capabilities of modern displays and introducing new tools for artists.

This quarter, TCL, Samsung, Hisense, Xiaomi, and Amazon launched TVs that feature Dolby Atmos and/or Dolby Vision.

Instagram for iOS is now the first Meta app to support Dolby Vision.

Douyin, known in many parts of the world as TikTok, made Dolby Vision available to its users in China, giving them the ability to capture, share, and edit content in Dolby Vision.

This past quarter, we signed agreements with automakers Maruti Suzuki in India, Deepal in China, and VinFast in Vietnam.

The first in-car game featuring Dolby Atmos, Loner, officially launched on Li Auto vehicles.

Upcoming Investor Event

Dolby is hosting an event at CES for the financial community where we will demonstrate a wide array of our technologies. The event will be held at 8:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. Please send an email to [email protected] for more information.

Dividend

Today, Dolby announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A and Class B common stock, payable on December 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2025.

Financial Outlook

Dolby's financial outlook relies, in part, on estimates of royalty-based revenue that take into consideration various factors that are subject to uncertainty, including consumer demand for electronic products. In addition, actual results could differ materially from the estimates Dolby is providing below due in part to uncertainty resulting from the macroeconomic effect of certain conditions, including developments concerning trade restrictions and changes in trade or diplomatic relationships, supply chain constraints, international conflicts, geopolitical instability, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The uncertainty resulting from these factors has greatly reduced visibility into Dolby's future outlook. To the extent possible, the estimates Dolby is providing for future periods reflect certain assumptions about the potential impact of certain of these items, based upon a consideration of currently available external and internal data and information. These assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, see "Forward-Looking Statements" in this press release for a description of certain risks that Dolby faces, and the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025, to be filed on or around the date hereof.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2026:

Total revenue is estimated to range from $315 million to $345 million.

Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $290 million to $320 million.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 88% on a GAAP basis and approximately 90% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $235 million to $245 million on a GAAP basis and from $195 million to $205 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.39 to $0.54 on a GAAP basis and from $0.79 to $0.94 on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby is providing the following estimates for the full year of fiscal 2026:

Total revenue is expected to range from $1.390 billion to $1.440 billion.

Licensing revenue is estimated to range from $1.285 billion to $1.335 billion.

Gross margins are anticipated to be approximately 88% on a GAAP basis and approximately 90% on a non-GAAP basis.

Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $930 million to $950 million on a GAAP basis and from $780 million to $800 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Dolby expects operating margins to be roughly 21% on a GAAP basis and to be roughly 34% on a non-GAAP basis.

Effective tax rate is anticipated to be around 23% on a GAAP basis and around 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $2.61 to $2.76 on a GAAP basis and from $4.19 to $4.34 on a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Information

Members of Dolby management will lead a conference call open to all interested parties to discuss fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 financial results for Dolby Laboratories at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. Access to the teleconference will be available at http://investor.dolby.com or by dialing 1-888-210-2212 (+1-646-960-0390 for international callers) and entering confirmation code 5587811.

A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (+1-647-362-9199 for international callers) and entering the confirmation code 5587811. An archived version of the teleconference will also be available on the Dolby website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Dolby's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Dolby management uses, and Dolby provides to investors, certain non-GAAP financial measures as an additional tool to evaluate Dolby's operating results in a manner that focuses on what Dolby's management believes to be its ongoing business operations and performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also helpful to investors in enabling comparability of operating performance between periods and among peer companies. Additionally, Dolby's management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, for planning and forecasting purposes and determining bonus payouts. Specifically, Dolby excludes the following as adjustments from one or more of its non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense: Stock-based compensation, unlike cash-based compensation, utilizes subjective assumptions in the methodologies used to value the various stock-based award types that Dolby grants. These assumptions may differ from those used by other companies. To facilitate more meaningful comparisons between its underlying operating results and those of other companies, Dolby excludes stock-based compensation expense.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: Dolby amortizes intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations. These intangible assets consist of patents and technology, customer relationships, and other intangibles. Dolby records amortization charges relating to these intangible assets in its GAAP financial statements, and Dolby views these charges as items arising from pre-acquisition activities that are determined by the timing and valuation of its acquisitions. As these amortization charges do not directly correlate to its operations during any particular period, Dolby excludes these charges to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating results. In addition, while amortization expense of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from Non-GAAP Net Income, the revenue generated from those assets is not excluded.

Restructuring charges or credits: Restructuring charges are costs associated with restructuring plans and primarily relate to costs associated with exit or disposal activities, employee severance benefits, and asset impairments. Dolby excludes restructuring costs, including any adjustments to charges recorded in prior periods (which may be credits), as Dolby believes that these costs are not representative of its normal operating activities and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison of its past operating performance and to that of other companies.

Income tax adjustments: The income tax effects of the aforementioned non-GAAP adjustments do not directly correlate to its operating performance so Dolby believes that excluding such income tax effects provides a more meaningful view of its underlying operating results to management and investors.

Impact from Tax Reform: The enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform), and any related amendments or revisions, requires certain discrete and infrequent charges that are not representative of current operating results and therefore, excluding these amounts enables a more effective comparison to our past operating performance.

Using the aforementioned adjustments, Dolby provides various non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP effective tax rate. Dolby's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess the performance of Dolby's business, including

as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Dolby's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever Dolby uses non-GAAP financial measures, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above and below. Investors are also encouraged to review Dolby's GAAP financial statements as reported in its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release and on the Dolby investor relations website, http://investor.dolby.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and in our earnings calls, including, but not limited to, expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026, Dolby's ability to expand existing business, navigate challenging periods, pursue its long-term growth opportunities, and advance its other long-term objectives are "forward-looking statements" that inherently involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those provided. The following important factors, without limitation, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the potential impacts of economic conditions on Dolby's business operations, financial results, and financial position (including the impact to Dolby partners and disruption of the supply chain and delays in shipments of consumer products; the level at which Dolby technologies are incorporated into products and the consumer demand for such products; delays in the development and release of new products or services that contain Dolby technologies; delays in royalty reporting or delinquent payment by partners or licensees; lengthening sales cycles; the impact to the overall cinema market including adverse impact to Dolby's revenue recognized on box-office sales and demand for cinema products and services; and macroeconomic conditions that affect discretionary spending and access to products that contain Dolby technologies); risks associated with geopolitical issues and international conflicts; risks associated with trends in the markets in which Dolby operates, including the broadcast, mobile, consumer electronics, PC, and other markets; the loss of, or reduction in sales by, a key customer, partner, or licensee; pricing pressures; risks relating to changing trends in the way that content is distributed and consumed; risks relating to conducting business internationally, including trade restrictions and changes in diplomatic or trade relationships; risks relating to maintaining patent coverage; the timing of Dolby's receipt of royalty reports and payments from its licensees, including recoveries; changes in tax regulations; timing of revenue recognition under licensing agreements and other contractual arrangements; Dolby's ability to develop, maintain, and strengthen relationships with industry participants; Dolby's ability to develop and deliver innovative products and technologies in response to new and growing markets; competitive risks; risks associated with conducting business in countries that have historically limited recognition and enforcement of intellectual property and contractual rights; risks associated with the health of the motion picture and cinema industries generally; Dolby's ability to increase its revenue streams and to expand its business generally, and to continue to expand its business beyond its current technology offerings; risks associated with acquiring and successfully integrating businesses or technologies; and other risks detailed in Dolby's SEC filings and reports, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on or around the date hereof. Dolby may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of such statements, and while Dolby believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by law, Dolby disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby OptiView .

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. C ONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Revenue:









Licensing $ 281,627 $ 282,705

$ 1,248,017 $ 1,181,794 Products and services 25,397 22,101

101,113 91,927 Total revenue 307,024 304,806

1,349,130 1,273,721











Cost of revenue:









Cost of licensing 21,111 18,764

83,619 67,204 Cost of products and services 18,408 15,232

76,513 73,292 Total cost of revenue 39,519 33,996

160,132 140,496











Gross profit 267,505 270,810

1,188,998 1,133,225











Operating expenses:









Research and development 67,465 68,636

261,792 263,663 Sales and marketing 90,520 87,901

360,711 334,460 General and administrative 73,715 69,209

286,529 270,392 Restructuring charges/(credits) 6,128 (1,290)

15,007 6,384 Total operating expenses 237,828 224,456

924,039 874,899











Operating income 29,677 46,354

264,959 258,326











Other income/(expense):









Interest income/(expense), net 5,060 6,854

15,376 34,077 Other income, net 6,931 6,526

23,150 20,076 Total other income 11,991 13,380

38,526 54,153











Income before income taxes 41,668 59,734

303,485 312,479 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 7,986 (868)

(46,993) (48,163) Net income including noncontrolling interest 49,654 58,866

256,492 264,316 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (322) (296)

(1,474) (2,491) Net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc. $ 49,332 $ 58,570

$ 255,018 $ 261,825











Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.61

$ 2.66 $ 2.74 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.61

$ 2.62 $ 2.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding:









Basic 95,632 95,395

95,868 95,544 Diluted 96,846 96,593

97,479 97,325

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands; unaudited)



September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 701,893 $ 482,047 Restricted cash 91,468 95,705 Short-term investments 703 — Accounts receivable, net 331,096 315,465 Contract assets, net 180,804 197,478 Inventories, net 30,424 33,728 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,873 69,994 Total current assets 1,388,261 1,194,417 Long-term investments 80,205 89,267 Property, plant, and equipment, net 470,608 479,109 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,204 39,046 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 926,957 967,722 Deferred taxes 214,361 219,758 Other non-current assets 114,164 120,609 Total assets $ 3,227,760 $ 3,109,928





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 17,840 $ 17,380 Accrued liabilities 369,256 347,529 Income taxes payable 8,928 9,045 Contract liabilities 31,382 31,644 Operating lease liabilities 10,384 12,238 Total current liabilities 437,790 417,836 Non-current contract liabilities 29,687 34,593 Non-current operating lease liabilities 28,494 34,754 Other non-current liabilities 99,843 135,852 Total liabilities 595,814 623,035





Stockholders' equity:



Class A common stock 54 53 Class B common stock 40 41 Retained earnings 2,634,980 2,496,255 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,517) (19,187) Total stockholders' equity – Dolby Laboratories, Inc. 2,622,557 2,477,162 Noncontrolling interest 9,389 9,731 Total stockholders' equity 2,631,946 2,486,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,227,760 $ 3,109,928

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Operating activities:



Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 256,492 $ 264,316 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 87,827 75,559 Stock-based compensation 128,514 119,825 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 10,770 11,768 Amortization of premium on investments — (2,919) Provision for/(benefit from) credit losses 2,434 (2,256) Deferred income taxes 4,988 (21,612) Share of net income of equity method investees, net of cash distributions (707) (2,023) Other non-cash items affecting net income (1,108) 3,305 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net (18,463) (28,967) Contract assets, net 16,680 (8,707) Inventories 8,019 (2,654) Operating lease right-of-use assets (4,505) (8,420) Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,223 (2,013) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,851 (34,554) Income taxes, net (42,829) (4,501) Contract liabilities (5,079) (9,738) Operating lease liabilities (8,503) (5,263) Other non-current liabilities (406) (13,894) Net cash provided by operating activities 472,198 327,252





Investing activities:



Purchases of marketable securities — (160,198) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 15,911 234,061 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 157,729 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 16,881 — Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (36,348) (30,007) Business combinations, net of cash and restricted cash acquired, and other related payments (1,362) (487,877) Purchases of intangible assets (5,593) — Purchases of other investments (75) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,586) (286,292)





Financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 43,697 40,203 Repurchase of common stock (124,992) (160,001) Payment of excise tax on repurchase of common stock (261) — Payment of cash dividend (126,599) (114,579) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (1,847) (5,164) Purchase of noncontrolling interest in business combinations — (9,920) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (37,236) (39,075) Equity issued in connection with business combination — 722 Net cash used in financing activities (247,238) (287,814)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,235 6,640 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 215,609 (240,214) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 577,752 817,966 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 793,361 $ 577,752

Licensing Revenue by Market (unaudited)

The following table presents the composition of our licensing revenue and percentage of total licensing revenue for all periods presented (in thousands,

except percentage amounts):



Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended Market September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024

September 26, 2025

September 27, 2024 Broadcast $ 107,174 38 %

$ 95,779 34 %

$ 428,471 34 %

$ 409,105 35 % Mobile 50,626 18 %

48,701 17 %

268,568 22 %

235,774 20 % CE 35,036 12 %

42,024 15 %

150,704 12 %

165,817 14 % PC 28,647 10 %

34,077 12 %

151,894 12 %

141,300 12 % Other 60,144 22 %

62,124 22 %

248,380 20 %

229,798 19 % Total licensing revenue $ 281,627 100 %

$ 282,705 100 %

$ 1,248,017 100 %

$ 1,181,794 100 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)













The following tables present Dolby's GAAP financial measures reconciled to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release for the

fourth quarter and fiscal years ended September 26, 2025, and September 27, 2024:













Net income:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands)

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 49,332 $ 58,570

$ 255,018 $ 261,825 Stock-based compensation (1)

31,052 29,679

128,514 119,825 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2)

10,115 6,296

40,856 15,552 Restructuring charges/(credits)

6,128 (1,290)

15,007 6,384 Impact of Tax Reform

8,836 (10,042)

8,836 (10,042) Income tax adjustments

(9,211) (4,777)

(34,720) (24,528) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

$ 96,252 $ 78,436

$ 413,511 $ 369,016













(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:











Cost of products and services

$ 426 $ 362

$ 1,747 $ 1,501 Research and development

9,284 9,703

38,500 38,214 Sales and marketing

10,606 9,994

44,480 40,128 General and administrative

10,736 9,620

43,787 39,982













(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in above

line items:











Cost of licensing

$ 6,678 $ 2,789

$ 26,712 $ 2,890 Cost of products and services

770 768

3,085 2,350 Sales and marketing

354 867

1,765 2,824 General and administrative

1,872 1,872

7,488 7,488 Other income, net

441 —

1,806 —













Diluted earnings per share:

Fiscal Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year Ended



September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024

September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.51 $ 0.61

$ 2.62 $ 2.69 Stock-based compensation

0.32 0.30

1.32 1.23 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.10 0.06

0.42 0.16 Restructuring charges/(credits)

0.06 (0.01)

0.15 0.07 Impact of Tax Reform

0.09 (0.10)

0.09 (0.11) Income tax adjustments

(0.09) (0.05)

(0.36) (0.25) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.99 $ 0.81

$ 4.24 $ 3.79













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

96,846 96,593

97,479 97,325













Impact of discrete tax items:







Fiscal Quarter Ended









September 26, 2025 Discrete tax items included in GAAP diluted earnings per share







$ 0.19 Impact of Tax Reform







0.09 Discrete tax items included in Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







$ 0.28

The following tables present a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP versions of the estimated financial measures for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and full year fiscal 2026 included in this release:













Gross margin:



Q1 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP gross margin



88.0 %



88.0 % Stock-based compensation



0.1 %



0.1 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



1.9 %



1.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin



90.0 %



90.0 %













Operating expenses (in millions):



Q1 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$235 - $245



$930 - $950 Stock-based compensation



(33)



(130) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



(2)



(10) Restructuring charges



(5)



(10) Non-GAAP operating expenses (low - high end of range)



$195 - $205



$780 - $800













Operating margin:







Fiscal 2026 GAAP operating margin









21% +/- Stock-based compensation









9 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









3 % Restructuring charges









1 % Non-GAAP operating margin









34% +/-













Effective tax rate:



Q1 2026



Fiscal 2026 GAAP effective tax rate



23.0 %



23.0 % Stock-based compensation (low - high end of range)



(2%) - 1%



(2%) - 0% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (low - high end of

range)



(1%) - 0%



(1%) - 0% Non-GAAP effective tax rate



21.0 %



21.0 %













Diluted earnings per share:

Q1 2026

Fiscal 2026



Low High

Low High GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 0.39 $ 0.54

$ 2.61 $ 2.76 Stock-based compensation

0.34 0.34

1.36 1.36 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

0.11 0.11

0.43 0.43 Restructuring charges

0.05 0.05

0.10 0.10 Income tax adjustments

(0.10) (0.10)

(0.31) (0.31) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (low - high end of range)

$ 0.79 $ 0.94

$ 4.19 $ 4.34













Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

96,800 96,800

97,100 97,100















Investor Contact:

Peter Goldmacher

415-254-7415

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.