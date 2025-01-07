Dolby Revs Up In-Car Entertainment Innovations at CES 2025

Dolby will spotlight its latest innovations in automotive, including an exclusive first look at the latest vehicles to support Dolby Atmos and the world's first car to support Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today kicked off the start of the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with an exhibition of its latest innovations in automotive. Throughout CES, Dolby will showcase its momentum in automotive through its latest collaborations with leading manufacturers and suppliers, as well as the growing catalog of music, audiobooks, podcasts, and A/V content fueling the catalog of entertainment consumers can enjoy in their vehicles.

"Dolby innovations are at the heart of our most cherished entertainment, enriching how we enjoy our favorite movies, music, and more on all our favorite devices. And there is no better place to unlock this highest form of entertainment than your car," said John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "We are thrilled with the progress we've made over the past year in bringing Dolby Atmos to even more vehicles. At CES, we are showcasing this exciting momentum as well as previewing the next frontier of immersive in-car entertainment that Dolby Vision enables."

Dolby Expands Dolby Atmos to Even More Cars

Dolby's growth in automotive continues to accelerate after making its first CES debut in 2023. In the last year alone, Dolby has more than doubled the number of auto manufacturers supporting Dolby Atmos from ten to 20+ companies, which includes industry leaders like Cadillac, Li Auto, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo Cars. This also includes new collaborations announced just this week at CES, including Sony Honda Mobility, which shared it would bring support for Dolby Atmos to its highly anticipated EV, AFEELA.

This year, Dolby is leveraging CES to demonstrate this growing momentum through a showcase of the latest vehicles to hit the road with Dolby Atmos. Guests at Dolby House, the hub of Dolby CES activities, will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience Dolby Atmos in the all-new 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ's 19-speaker AKG audio system. Offered as a standard feature for customers, OPTIQ will be the first in the brand's lineup to offer Dolby Atmos.

Dolby is also working closely with automotive SoC and DSP suppliers like Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), MediaTek, NXP® Semiconductors, and others to help fuel the deployment of Dolby Atmos into even more cars. This also now includes Texas Instruments, which announced at CES that it would support Dolby Atmos in its new family of chips for auto makers.

In addition, Dolby is working with its partners to showcase how Dolby Atmos can reach even more vehicles, including aftermarket car audio products. At CES, Pioneer exhibited the first public demonstration showcasing how Dolby Atmos could be used in an aftermarket solution using a 4-channel speaker system.

Fueling excitement around Dolby Atmos within industry circles and consumers alike is a robust and growing pipeline of content available to enjoy in Dolby Atmos. 93% of artists highlighted on Billboard's 2024 Top 100 Artists have now released music in Dolby Atmos, which consumers can now experience during the daily commute. This is combined with the growing catalog of audiobooks and podcasts available through services like Audible, which are also available to drivers.

Dolby Brings Dolby Vision to Cars

CES 2025 also marks another first for Dolby in automotive: the CES debut of Dolby Vision for cars. Powered by the same industry-leading HDR (high dynamic range) experience elevating the visuals behind today's most watched entertainment, Dolby Vision unlocks life-like picture that brings out more colors, true blacks, brighter brights, and incredible detail from your favorite movies, streaming series, games, and live sports content. At its technology exhibit for global partners, Dolby will showcase to guests the next frontier of in-car entertainment with a demo of the world's first vehicle to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Li Auto's Li MEGA.

And leading into CES, Samsung Display, a leading manufacturer of display solutions for auto manufacturers, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Dolby that will help bring Dolby Vision to more cars around the globe. Through this collaborative effort, Samsung Display's cutting-edge OLED displays will be pre-tuned to deliver Dolby Vision, combining best-in-class imaging experiences into a new streamlined evaluation and implementation process that is now available to automotive manufacturers.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Media Contact:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected]

Andrea Villarreal

Dolby Laboratories

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.