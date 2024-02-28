Dolby Showcases the Immersive power of Dolby Cinema in Latest "Love More" Global Brand Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is launching the next chapter of the "Love More in Dolby" global brand campaign with a new commercial celebrating the transformative theatrical experience of watching movies in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at Dolby Cinema.

Dolby launches latest installment of the "Love More" global brand campaign showcasing the immersive power of Dolby Cinema.

Watching movies at Dolby Cinema unlocks the full emotional impact of every film, allowing audiences to be fully immersed in the story. Whether it's a blockbuster thriller or award-winning drama, and every genre in between, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos create the ultimate and most thrilling way to enjoy your favorite movies through ultravivid colors and incredible immersive sound.

"Dolby Cinema transports fans into the heart of their favorite stories with the combined immersive experience of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos," said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. "Together, they elevate the emotional connection to stories the way the creators intended, enabling a lifelike experience that makes fans feel like they stepped directly into the movie."

Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the commercial explores the transformative experience of watching movies with Dolby Cinema. As three moviegoers step into a Dolby Cinema, they find themselves

instantly transported into the film through the visceral, emotional experiences of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which combine to create the ultimate cinematic experience. The commercial is the latest installment of Dolby's "Love More in Dolby" campaign, which kicked off in November 2023 with the debut of a short concert vignette starring Ed Sheeran followed by a commercial featuring Jennifer Lopez who celebrated the upcoming release of her album This is Me…Now in Dolby Atmos and her accompanying film This is Me…Now: A Love Story which released on Prime Video in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Adding to the celebration, movie lovers are invited to step into the world of Dolby Cinema through a digital fan experience at LoveMoreinDolby.com. At the site, Dolby is also offering the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win several prizes, including one-year subscriptions for AMC Stubs A-list, AMC concession vouchers, and more. Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Ends March 31, 2024, at 11:59pm Eastern Time. To learn more and view the official rules, visit this link.

About "Love More in Dolby"

Fall in love with your entertainment with the power couple Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby's "Love More" campaign, which will run through 2024, aims to spread awareness of the art of what's possible in Dolby. The campaign celebrates the full potential of Dolby's latest audio and video innovations, like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, which bring mesmerizing picture and multidimensional sound to your music, movies, shows, games, and sports so you can love them more. The series of short videos will also follow entertainment enthusiasts on a journey of discovery as they experience new depths of emotion and connect deeper to the artists, characters, and stories they love – which is made possible when enjoyed in Dolby.

About Dolby

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Lowery

[email protected]

Cairon Armstrong

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.