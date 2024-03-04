ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo, the founder and CEO of VPN.com , a leading domain brokerage firm, recently shared his insights on buying ultra-premium domain names in an article published by Forbes . As an industry expert, Gargiulo provides valuable advice and guidance to individuals and businesses looking to invest in high-value domain names.

In his article, "8 Things To Know Before Buying An Ultra-Premium Domain Name," Gargiulo highlights the key factors that buyers should consider before making such a significant investment. With his extensive experience in the domain name industry, he offers invaluable insights that can help potential buyers navigate the complexities of acquiring ultra-premium domains.

Understanding the Value of Ultra-Premium Domain Names

Gargiulo paid nearly $1 million USD to acquire VPN.com and emphasizes the importance of understanding the long-term value that an ultra-premium domain name can bring to a business. Buyers of premium domain names should consider how the domain name aligns with their unique value proposition, brand identity or target market.

By choosing a domain name that resonates with their business goals, buyers can leverage its inherent value to drive success, foster customer trust, and establish a strong online presence. The significance of considering the resale value of an ultra-premium domain name is also important.

"Business plans may change, and buyers should be prepared for various scenarios," Gargiulo explains. "By having the domain professionally appraised by a third-party, potential buyers can gain confidence in the sustainability and potential profitability of their investment. Which is why buyers should complete research and consult a domain name expert before making a purchase."

Factors to Consider in the Buying Decision

Gargiulo outlines several critical factors that buyers should consider when evaluating an ultra-premium domain name.

These factors include the ability to finance the purchase, the long-term value to the business, the potential for resale ; the direct traffic and customer lifetime value associated with the domain; and the defensive cost of allowing a competitor to acquire the domain.

By carefully evaluating these factors, buyers can make informed decisions and maximize the value of their investment.

Expertise in Domain Name Acquisition and Domain Brokerage

As the CEO of VPN.com, Gargiulo brings a wealth of expertise in domain name acquisition and brokerage. VPN.com is a leading domain brokerage firm that specializes in helping entrepreneurs and businesses acquire premium domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and a multi-million dollar, premium, three-letter domain in its portfolio, VPN.com sets the standard for domain name excellence.

About Michael Gargiulo

Michael Gargiulo is a visionary entrepreneur, guiding VPN.com with a mission to help one billion people achieve a secure and private internet experience by 2025. He is recognized by Forbes, Yahoo, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, Quora, and the Atlanta Small Business Network for his industry expertise and innovative approach.

About VPN.com

VPN.com is a pioneer in domain brokerage , managing a portfolio of premium domain names. Its mission is to help entrepreneurs and brands acquire the best domain names for their vision. The company also excels in cyber and internet research, aiming to protect and inform internet users worldwide.

VPN.com also represents Premium Buyers needing stealth domain broker acquisition assistance .

