ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO and Premium Domain Broker Michael Gargiulo is calling attention to a growing reality for AI founders, Claude builders, and Anthropic users: The race for premium domain names is getting more competitive, more expensive, and far less forgiving for companies that reveal their interest too early.

As Artificial Intelligence products move from idea to launch at record speed, Gargiulo says startups building with Claude and within the broader Anthropic ecosystem are entering a domain market where stealth matters. The moment a founder signals interest in a category-defining domain, the negotiation can shift fast.

"AI founders are building some of the most exciting companies in the world right now, especially with the advent of Model Context Protocol," Gargiulo said. "But the second you show your hand on a premium domain, you can lose leverage. Sellers may not know every detail of your company at first. That's when the price can move and the timeline can drag, which is why every project needs their own premium domain broker or intellectual property advisor."

Gargiulo, who acquired VPN.com as a seven-figure domain and has spent years advising brands on premium digital real estate, says many AI companies still underestimate how exposed they become during direct outreach. Founders often approach domain owners themselves, use branded email addresses, or mention product plans too early in the process.

According to Gargiulo, that creates an information imbalance from the start. "When a company is tied to a major AI trend, a strong product launch, or a fast-moving funding story, even a simple inquiry can carry weight," he explained. "That weight turns into pricing pressure. It turns into seller confidence because the future is largely driven through prayer and distribution. Copycats or unnecessary attention around a brand strategy that should've stayed private."

The warning comes as more startups, developers, and AI-native operators seek premium exact-match domains, category names, and highly memorable digital brands that can stand out in an increasingly crowded market, one where AI is now capable of copying technology in a matter of hours or days.

Gargiulo says Claude and Anthropic users are part of a broader shift in which teams are thinking more seriously about trust, memorability, and authority from day one. "A premium domain gives a company instant credibility," Gargiulo said. "In AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), trust is everything. Users are asking whether the product is real, whether the company is established, whether the experience is secure, and whether the brand will still matter a year from now. A great domain helps answer those questions before a customer reads a single line. Developing technologies like Artificial General Intelligence, Retrieval-Augmented Generation, Natural Language Processing, Generative Pre-trained Transformers, and Deep Machine Learning, will still rely on ultra premium domain names. Models, bots, crawlers, and humans will greatly depend on the trust signals that premium domain names provide."

VPN.com Stealth Domain Brokers continue to advise entrepreneurs, operators, and brands on acquiring premium domain names with discretion and long-term strategy in mind. Gargiulo says the message for Anthropic users and Claude-focused builders is straightforward: if the domain is important enough to shape your brand, it's important enough to protect the process around acquiring it.

Need help acquiring a premium domain? Contact these experts today: vpn.com/domain-broker/get-started

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps entrepreneurs, executives, and brands acquire premium domain names through expert brokerage and strategic negotiation. VPN.com, CEO Michael Gargiulo and VP Sharjil Saleem have spent years guiding VPN.com; the company understands global brand management, what it takes to secure world-class digital assets, and help visionary brands build on category-defining domain names that matter.

Get started here: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker/get-started/

Media & Interview Inquiries:

Michael Gargiulo

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SOURCE VPN.com