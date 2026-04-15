ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com announced today that CEO and Premium Domain Broker Michael Gargiulo has been featured on Fast Company with a new article, "Stop Going It Alone with Domain Names," published on April 9, 2026, through the Fast Company Executive Board. In the piece, Michael Gargiulo shares that premium domain acquisitions are often far more complex than they appear and that experienced premium domain brokers can protect buyers from costly mistakes, information leaks, and uneven negotiations.

The article explains how domain negotiations can quickly shift in a seller's favor when buyers reveal too much too early, especially around funding, urgency, launch timelines, or brand intent. Gargiulo also outlines the practical role brokers play in outreach, pricing discipline, escrow coordination, and keeping negotiations structured from the start.

"This Fast Company feature highlights something we've believed for years at VPN.com: premium domain names aren't casual purchases, and the process behind acquiring them can shape the future of a brand," said Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN.com. "Founders and executives often think they're just inquiring about a name, when in reality they're stepping into a negotiation where timing, positioning, and discretion matter a great deal."

Gargiulo said the article reflects a broader market need as companies compete harder for category-defining digital assets.

"Great brands shouldn't have to learn these lessons the expensive way," Gargiulo added. "A strong domain can carry trust, authority, and long-term commercial value, but getting there usually takes more than a contact form and a few emails. The right broker helps protect leverage before the other side knows how badly you want the name."

In the Fast Company article, Gargiulo draws from personal experience, including his own path to acquiring VPN.com after years of trying to secure the domain himself. He writes that hiring a broker was the single best investment he made in that process and encourages companies to treat mission-critical domains as strategic acquisitions rather than routine purchases.

Sharjil Saleem, VPN.com's Vice President of Domains, said the article validates what buyers experience every day in the premium domain market.

"After eight years of helping clients pursue high-value domain acquisitions, I've seen how quickly a deal can get more expensive once a buyer shows urgency or reveals too much," Saleem said. "That's why professional brokerage still matters. The right approach creates structure, protects the buyer, and gives brands a better chance to secure the exact digital asset they need."

VPN.com continues to advise entrepreneurs, brands, and executives on premium domain strategy, stealth acquisitions, and complex negotiations involving category-leading names. The company says the Fast Company feature is another sign that premium domains are being taken more seriously as lasting business assets in a digital market where trust and memorability still matter.

To read the article, visit: https://www.fastcompany.com/91523858/stop-going-it-alone-with-domain-names

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps entrepreneurs, executives, and brands acquire premium domain names through expert brokerage and strategic negotiation. VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo, and VP Sharjil Saleem have spent years guiding VPN.com; the company understands global brand management, what it takes to secure world-class digital assets, and help visionary brands build on category-defining domain names that matter.

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Michael Gargiulo

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SOURCE VPN.com