Dominari Securities Appoints 30 Year Financial Industry Expert to Manage Operations and Compliance

Eric Newman Appointed as Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has appointed financial industry veteran, Eric Newman, to the role of Executive Vice President of Dominari Securities enriching the firm's investment banking expertise and bolstering its brokerage operations.

Mr. Newman reports directly to CEO Kyle Wool and is responsible for managing the day-to-day aspects of the firm's broker-dealer operations, advising executive leadership on key corporate planning issues and managing the implementation of the firm's business and strategic plans.

Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, said, "With a successful career spanning nearly 30 years in the financial services industry, Eric brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his position as Executive Vice President. He will play a critical role in guiding the firm as we expand our services and position the business for greater growth. He will essentially serve as our head of operations with responsibility for recruiting top talent, driving asset growth, adding cutting-edge solutions for our advisors and ensuring the highest standards of compliance and supervisory controls. We are extremely fortunate to add Eric to the leadership team of the firm."

Eric Newman, EVP of Dominari Securities, commented, "It is an exciting time to join the firm given Dominari's trajectory and the opportunity to be part of the early stages of executing the firm's growth and development strategy. The firm's commitment to innovation and serving its clients with a broad spectrum of services while ensuring the highest level of compliance are perfectly suited for my professional values and skills. I look forward to working with Kyle and the team and contributing to the success of Dominari."

Eric Newman

Prior to joining Dominari Securities, Mr. Newman served as Chief Supervisory Officer of Aegis Capital where he was responsible for the efficient operations and governance across all divisions of the company, ensuring compliance with industry standards and the firm's procedures. His responsibilities also extended to the development and refinement of supervisory risk procedures, as well as the management of the firm's various lines of business.

Prior to Aegis Capital, Mr. Newman served as Managing Director of Investments and Branch Manager at National Securities for over a decade, showcasing his commitment to excellence and strategic leadership in the financial sector.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

