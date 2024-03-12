Dominari Securities LLC Expands Investment Banking Practice with Appointment of Experienced Financial Executive

Dr. Cosme Ordoñez Appointed Head of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has appointed Dr. Cosme Ordoñez to the role of Head of Investment Banking, Investment Banking Principal and bolstering the firm's coverage in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Ordoñez has more than 20 years of investment banking and healthcare experience. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director, Investment Banking at Aegis Capital in its private equity group.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Cosme to the firm to head up our investment banking practice. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has gained extensive experience with corporate finance activities, financial advisory services and capital raising having managed a portfolio in excess of $100 million and raised nearly a billion dollars in capital for life science companies. Furthermore, with his medical scientific background, Dr. Ordoñez will be a tremendous asset to our clients in healthcare. We are pleased to welcome Cosme to Dominari."

Dr. Cosme Ordoñez

Dr. Ordoñez began his career as a Doctor of Medicine at the National Institute of Oncology in Havana, Cuba where he researched the amplification of oncogenes in breast cancer. With deep industry knowledge, he transitioned to investment banking more than 20 years ago as a healthcare analyst at Versant Partners, which was later acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald. Most recently, at Aegis Capital, he acted as the lead investment banker in multiple private placement transactions and as the Manager of a portfolio of investments in private equity valued at more than $100 million.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Ordoñez has acted as the lead investment banker in multiple transactions, leading deal origination, due diligence, corporate finance advisory, valuation modeling, syndication and deal execution through sales and marketing efforts in collaboration with equity capital markets desks. Dr. Ordoñez was the co-founder of Ciclofilin Pharmaceuticals, a startup biotech based in San Diego, which was acquired in 2016. Prior to founding Ciclofilin Pharma, Dr. Ordoñez worked on the buy-side as Director of Healthcare Investments at Difference Capital, a venture capital and merchant bank, where he participated in investment decisions for a portfolio of international private and public healthcare companies. Previously, he was a senior biotechnology analyst at two other independent Canadian investment dealers, where he achieved top rankings for perceived quality of research by Brendan Wood International and Starmine.

Dr. Ordoñez has a Doctor in Medicine degree, a Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine and Biochemistry from McGill University. He also completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Dr. Ordoñez has published scientific manuscripts in the areas of oncology, virology and immunology. He currently holds Series 79, 7, 86 and 87 FINRA licenses.

