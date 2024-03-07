Dominari Securities LLC Continues to Add Depth with Three New Hires

Adds High Producing Private Equity Team of Larry Cohen and John Russo and

Seasoned Specialty Finance Executive Michael Siek

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has further expanded its practice to include the high-producing private equity investment banking team of Larry Cohen and John Russo and senior manager and director Michael Siek. The three executives join Dominari Securities from AegisStern Ventures.

Mr. Cohen and Mr. Russo will each serve as Managing Director, Private Equity & Capital Markets at Dominari Securities. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the team advises clients across the full spectrum of equity financing vehicles including private placements, structured financings, Pre-IPO, Unicorns and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) across a diversity of industries.

Mr. Siek will serve as Managing Director at Dominari Securities. He has more than three decades of financial advising experience and has raised in excess of a quarter billion dollars for more than 75 companies across a diversity of industries.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "We are absolutely committed to positioning Dominari as a full-service, diversified financial services firm with a deep bench of credentialed financial experts. Larry, John and Michael are each proven, high-producing leaders in private equity investment banking with deep industry expertise across a diversity of verticals. We are pleased to welcome them to our expanding team."

Larry Cohen

Prior to joining Dominari Securities, Mr. Cohen served as Managing Director of Private Equity Investment Banking at SternAegis Ventures. He has more than 20 years of investment banking and capital raising experience specializing in the healthcare sector including biotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and technology. He began his career at Lehman Brothers where he was a member of the Hedge Fund and Banking Group. He is a FINRA registered representative with a Series 7 and 63.

John Russo

Prior to joining Dominari Securities, Mr. Russo served as Managing Director of Private Equity Investment Banking at SternAegis Ventures. He has worked in trading and business development capacities at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase. For the past five years, he worked in private equity specializing in fundraising in the life science and technology sectors. He holds Series 7, 66, 55 and 24 licenses.

Michael Siek

Prior to joining Dominari Securities, Mr. Siek worked at Aegis Capital Corp. and served as Senior Managing Director at SternAegis Ventures. He has more than 30 years of experience providing specialty financing and human capital advice regarding emerging private and public companies. He previously served as President of Spencer Trask Ventures where he spent 18 years of his career. During his tenure with Spencer Trask, he raised more than a quarter billion dollars for over 75 of the firm's portfolio companies ranging in industries from medical and biotechnologies to SaaS and IT services. He began his career at Lehman Brothers and is currently registered with General Securities, Principle/Supervisor and State Securities licenses.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

