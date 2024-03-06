Dominari Securities LLC Welcomes Wealth Management Team Gotham Equities

Adds David Reimer, Peter Sandler and team of five experienced wealth management professionals

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) (the "Company") today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has expanded its wealth management team to include Mr. David Reimer, CEO of Gotham Equities; Wealth Advisor, Mr. Peter Sandler, and a team of five experienced wealth management professionals from Gotham Equities.

Mr. Sandler will serve as a Managing Director, Private Client Group of Dominari Securities. The team, based in Miami, has more than 50 years combined experience in the financial services industry providing exceptional guidance and strategies in the management of private equity portfolios. The team at Gotham focuses its business on private equity, structuring and helping their clients gain access to a variety of opportunities including Pre-IPO, Unicorns, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and structured products along with traditional wealth management solutions.

In addition to Mr. Reimer and Mr. Sandler, the team of five experienced wealth management professionals includes Ms. Diane Wardell, Executive Assistant; and Financial Advisors Mr. Anthony Genovese, Mr. Rueben Schatz, Mr. Nathan Kodsi, Mr. Daniel Schapiro, and Mr. Kurtis Luedkte.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "Adding Peter and this accomplished team of wealth management advisors significantly strengthens our bench and provides us with additional depth to support the growth of our business. This is a high producing team managing multi-million dollar portfolios. Importantly, these hires demonstrate our commitment to becoming a leading, full-service diversified financial services firm with a broad scope of offerings. Demand for successful and proven private wealth management is increasing and requires a significant level of experience. We are pleased to welcome Peter and his colleagues to Dominari."

Peter Sandler

Mr. Sandler boasts nearly three decades of expertise in the formation, structuring, management and fundraising for private equity portfolios. Prior to joining Dominari, he served as Senior Partner at Gotham Equities, where he worked with a select group of individuals, families and institutions, offering comprehensive wealth management services, including retirement planning, investment management, estate and trust planning and insurance.

Mr. Sandler's passion lies in collaborating with organizations and companies committed to advancing medical technology and seeking innovative solutions for managing diseases like Diabetes. As someone with type 1 diabetes, he holds a personal stake in this mission. Serving as a Board Member Director of JDRF, the global leader in type 1 diabetes research, Mr. Sandler has actively raised funds for JDRF's T1D Fund.

Besides his professional successes, he is most proud of his loving wife and three daughters. He would not be in his position today if not for their support.

Mr. Peter Sandler, incoming Managing Director, Private Client Group of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "Our clients value specialized and trusted advisement. By joining the team at Dominari Securities, we have the opportunity to be part of the early build out of a full suite of financial offerings at the firm. Importantly, I believe this will translate to exceptional opportunities for our clients. I look forward to working with Kyle and the team to help shape the investment opportunities that will be made available for our clients."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

