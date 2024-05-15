Dominion DMS and Gather Announce Integration to Enhance Auto Dealership Operations.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Gather.

Dominion DMS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for franchised automotive dealers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Gather, the auto industry's first and only identity and insurance verification and transfer solution. This collaboration integrates Gather's revolutionary technology with Dominion DMS's flagship product, VUE, a cloud-core dealer management system.

Gather's technology streamlines the identity and insurance verification process in the auto dealership, ensuring compliance with regulatory demands while minimizing fraud risks and eliminating the administrative burdens associated with insurance administration. With a consumer-friendly process that takes just 50 seconds, Gather goes to work to:

Verify the consumer has active insurance coverage

Verify the consumer's identity

Verify the consumer is not a fraud risk

risk Notify the auto insurance carrier of the policy update

Provide the auto insurance documents needed to deliver the vehicle

Additionally, dealers interested in further expediting the delivery of the vehicle to the car-buying customer can take advantage of the Gather Guarantee™, which protects the dealer from loss should something happen to the vehicle for up to eight days from delivery or until the dealer receives payment on the finance contract; whichever occurs first.

"Gather is thrilled to collaborate with best-in-class technology providers, and Dominion DMS certainly meets these high standards. With our software natively integrated into Dominion DMS, dealers now have access to the industry's only car insurance and identity verification and transfer solution," said Ken Luna, Director of Partnerships at Gather. "We look forward to helping Dominion's auto dealer clients save time, reduce administrative burden, eliminate phone calls to insurance agents, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The added bonus is that our solution helps prevent fraudsters from taking advantage of the dealer's showroom."

The integration of Gather's innovative technology with VUE by Dominion DMS represents a significant milestone in the automotive industry. Together, these solutions empower dealerships to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"Dominion DMS is delighted to integrate with Gather, as they fill a long-standing void in the dealer's administrative process while helping to deliver a better shopping experience for the customer." Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with franchised automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. VUE by Dominion DMS is a cloud-native dealer management system that gives dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs, and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Gather:

Gather is the auto industry's only identity and insurance verification and transfer solution. It's a revolutionary technology that verifies the consumer's identity, fraud risk, and active insurance coverage with a short, 50-second consumer process - and even updates the customer's existing auto policy with the new vehicle being purchased. With Gather, auto dealers can eliminate fraud risks, prevent insurance agents from poaching F&I sales, ensure compliance with regulatory demands, save significant time in the sales process, and get out of the business of insurance administration once and for all. To learn more about Gather visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

