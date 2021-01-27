Dominion Energy Awards $50,000 to Regional Arts Nonprofits

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five nonprofit arts organizations recently were honored as 2021 Dominion Energy ArtStars for inspiring people of all ages in creative endeavors. The organizations represent five regions across Virginia with annual operating budgets under $1 million. Each received a $10,000 grant to support their winning arts or cultural education program.

"These organizations show ways the creative spirit continues to thrive – whether through outdoor, virtual or digital programming," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Virginia is very fortunate to have these talented organizations committed to serving their local communities and youth."

The ArtStars winners were honored Jan. 26 at the Virginia Commission for the Arts' "Art Works" virtual conference:

Arts for Learning – ( Norfolk, Va. ) for their Take 10 digital series which provided live and recorded arts programming for students learning from home. Take 10 featured 12 different art forms from a great diversity of cultures and traditions.





Art for the Journey – ( Richmond, Va. ) for their "The Creative Corner" program. "The Creative Corner" provides a wide variety of arts education through public television and media. This innovative thinking allows Art for the Journey to reach students that do not have access to high speed internet.





Fairfax Symphony Orchestra – ( Fairfax, Va. ) for their Link Up program and partnership with Fairfax County Public Schools. They have expanded to offer the program virtually and provide high-quality music instruction to their community.





Halestone Foundation – ( Lexington, Va. ) for providing dance education for all ages that is inclusive and student-focused. These innovative virtual and outdoor classes continue to reach their community this year.





– ( ) for providing dance education for all ages that is inclusive and student-focused. These innovative virtual and outdoor classes continue to reach their community this year. The Origin Project – ( Big Stone Gap, Va. ) for their arts programming. The Origin Project works with schools to help students express their inner voices through the art of writing. Their curriculum highlights the value of diversity through a multitude of voices as they encourage students to discuss their origins, culture, and history of the region.

Visit www.dominionenergy.com/artstars for more information.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed over $58 million in 2020 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

