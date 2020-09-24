Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Moves to Televised-Only Broadcast Due to Pandemic

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade has officially announced its decision to host a televised-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers can tune in to watch the 37th annual Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR CBS6 on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon or watch the rebroadcast on Christmas Day.

Organizers said the safety of parade goers and uncertainty of COVID-19 conditions at the time of the parade drove their final decision.

"Although the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade won't be live this year, we know that moving the event to a televised special is what's best for the Richmond community," said Parade Director Beth Karrer. "We can all celebrate this year's parade with family and friends in the comfort of our homes while bringing holiday cheer to Richmond in the safest way possible."

"We've spoken with Santa and he wanted all the children to know that COVID-19 can't keep him away!" Karrer continued. "In fact, he's excited to celebrate the season knowing we all need an extra dose of holiday cheer."

This year's broadcast will include all-new performances from favorite local and regional entertainment groups, community stories, and a special competition showcasing homemade float entries. The broadcast will also feature "best of" clips from over the years including floats, balloons, and marching bands. Photos of the Christmas Parade can be found here.

About the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Richmond Parade, Inc. is a non-profit organization that hosts the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. This is the 11th year that the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has sponsored the parade. The beloved Christmas Parade showcases regional talent, including high school and college marching bands, high-stepping equestrian units, dance troupes, themed floats, super-sized helium balloons, Legendary Santa and tons of fun!

Tune in to the Christmas Parade exclusively on WTVR-CBS Channel 6 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 or watch the rebroadcast on Christmas Day. For additional information, visit www.richmondparade.org or call (804) 788-6470.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation , as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed over $48 million in 2019 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dominionenergy.com

