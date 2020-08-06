Dominion Energy Crews Continue Restoration Efforts Following Tropical Storm Isaias

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy crews continued restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Isaias, working around the clock to return service to customers impacted by the storm. As of 10 am Thursday, service had been restored to more than 97% of 508,000 customers who lost power across Virginia and North Carolina. The company's focus Thursday is on restoration for all remaining customers without power, as the company continues to deploy additional crews to hardest hit areas, including Hampton Roads/Eastern Virginia and the Northern Neck.

This week, the company has dedicated more than 7,000 workers to restoration efforts, with crews from Dominion Energy in Virginia and the Carolinas and from utilities as far away as Oklahoma. The company expects service will be restored to most of those impacted by end-of-day Thursday, with remaining customers in the hardest hit areas expected to be restored Friday. Harder hit areas can sometimes take longer to address because of the extent of the damage and the complexity of required repairs.

"We know that high temperatures amplify the difficulty of power outages and we want to assure our customers that our crews remain steadfast in our focus to safely and swiftly restore power," said Ed Baine, senior vice-president of power delivery. "This was one of the 10 worst storms in our company's history. Our crews are working as quickly as possible to complete remaining necessary repairs, including downed power lines and replacing broken poles and crossarms."

Crews have made necessary repairs at more than 5,500 of the more than 7,000 locations where damage has been reported. Customers can view outage project status and estimated restoration times on Dominion Energy's outage map.

With these damages and ongoing repairs, Dominion Energy strongly urges customers to be safety conscious.

Stay away from downed power lines. Remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line. Call Dominion Energy right away to report the downed wire. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Report any outages. Dominion Energy relies on information from our customers to identify and pinpoint outage areas. The quickest way to report an outage is using a mobile device. Virginia and North Carolina customers can download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Customers can also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage or use the outage reporting website: https://www.dominionenergy.com/outage-center/report-and-check-outages

