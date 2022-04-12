DOMINION FERTILITY JOINS THE NATION'S FASTEST GROWING PHYSICIAN-CENTRIC FAMILY-BUILDING PLATFORM, PINNACLE FERTILITY

TAMPA, Fla. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility announced today that it has welcomed Dominion Fertility to their network, expanding their suite of leading fertility practices. Founded in 1987 by Dr. Michael DiMattina, Dominion Fertility has been a thought leader in the field of reproductive medicine serving the greater Washington D.C. area for more than 35 years. Bringing Arlington, Virgina's first IVF baby into the world in 1988, Dominion is a highly sought-after clinic for its innovative, thoughtful, and comprehensive fertility care.

"Bringing Dominion Fertility into our suite of top-tier fertility clinics allows us to increase access to care on the East Coast and beyond," says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility, "Our collective network of fertility care experience and industry leading science amongst our providers and clinical teams spans decades. When patients choose a Pinnacle clinic to help them on their journey to parenthood, they can trust they are receiving the best care available."

Pinnacle Fertility is setting the standard in care for family-building with a high-performing network of clinics across the US. Through collaboration amongst medical leaders and advanced processes and technologies, Pinnacle Fertility clinics elevate patient experience, quality of care, and overall outcomes.

"We care deeply about our patients and prioritize their care on an individual basis using the latest assisted reproductive technology available, shares Dr. Michael DiMattina, Dominion Fertility's Founding Physician and Medical Director, "Partnering with a network like Pinnacle Fertility aligns with our mission and gives us the opportunity to provide more resources, advanced treatment options, and the personalized attention our patients come to see us for."

Dominion Fertility joins Pinnacle's other high-performing, innovative fertility practices focused on providing access and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility services.

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

Dominion Fertility, a leader in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility has helped thousands of people realize their dream of parenthood for more than 3 decades. Dedicated to providing the latest technologies and outstanding personalized care, Dominion is a highly sought-after clinic serving the greater Washington D.C. area and led by visionary physician, Dr. Michael DiMattina.

